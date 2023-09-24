Asian Games 2023 schedule today, September 24: Indians in action, events, LIVE streaming details, timings in IST

Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China will be taking place from September 23 to October 8 with Indian athletes competing across 39 sports.
Here are all the events in which Indians will be participating on September 24 in Hangzhou (Timings in IST):
SHOOTING
6 AM: 10m Air Rifle Women’s Qualification- Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita
6 AM: 10m Air Rifle Women’s team Final- Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita
6:30 AM: 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Qualification Phase 1- Adarsh Singh, Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu
6:30 AM: 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men Phase 1- Adarsh Singh, Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu
9:15 AM: 10m Air Rifle Women’s Final- Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita (subject to quialification)
CRICKET
6:30 AM: Women’s semifinal- India vs Bangladesh
WUSHU
6:30 AM: Men’s Changquan Final- Anjul Namdeo, Suraj Singh
5 PM: Men’s 56Kg 1/8 Final- Sunil Singh
FENCING
6:30 AM onwards: Men’s Foil Individual Round of Pool 3- Dev
Men’s Foil Individual Round of Pool 5- Bibish Kathiresan
10 AM onwards: Women’s Épée Individual Round of Pool 2- Taniksha Khatri
Women’s Épée Individual Round of Pool 5- Ena Arora
10:45 am onwards: Men’s Foil Individual Quarterfinal- (subject to qualification)
12:15 pm onwards: Women’s Épée Individual Table of 32 - (subject to qualification)
1:30pm onwards: Women’s Épée Individual Table of 16- (subject to qualification)
2:45pm onwards: Women’s Épée Individual Quarterfinal- (subject to qualification)
3:30pm onwards: Men’s Foil Individual semifinal (subject to qualification)
4:35 pm onwards: Women’s Épée Individual semifinal (subject to qualification)
5:40pm onwards: Men’s Foil Individual gold medal bout (subject to qualification)
6:15pm onwards: Women’s Épée Individual gold medal bout (subject to qualification)
ROWING
7:10 AM: Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Final A- Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh
8 AM: Men’s Double Sculls Final A- Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh
8:20 AM: Women’s Four Final A- Aswathi, Mrunmayee, Priya Devi, Rukmani
8:40 AM: Men’s Pair Final A- Babu Lal, Ram Lekh
9:00 AM: Men’s Eight Final A- Neeraj, Naresh, Neetish, Charanjeet, Jaswinder, Bheem, Punit, Ashish, Dhananjay Uttam
TABLE TENNIS
7:30 AM: Women’s team Round of 16- India vs Thailand
9:30 AM: Men’s team Round of 16- India vs Kazakhstan
1:30 PM: Women’s team Quarterfinal (subject to qualification)
4 PM: Men’s team Quarterfinal (subject to qualification)
ESPORTS
8 AM onwards: EA SPORTS FC ONLINE Round of 32- Charan Jot Singh, Karman Singh
11:30 AM onwards: EA SPORTS FC ONLINE Losers bracket/Winners bracket (based on Indian performance in previous round)
SWIMMING
8:19 AM onwards: Men’s 100m Freestyle Heats- Tanish George, Anand AS
8:52 AM onwards: Men’s 100m Backstroke Heats- Utkarsh Patil, Srihar Nataraj
9:06 am onwards: Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Heats-Janhvi C, Maana Patil, Shivangi Sharma, Dhinidhi Desinghu
5:56pm: Men’s 100m Freestyle Final- Tanish George, Anand AS (subject to qualification)
6:17 pm: Men’s 100m Backstroke Final- Utkarsh Patil, Srihar Nataraj (subject to qualification)
6:41 pm: Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Heats-Janhvi C, Maana Patil, Shivangi Sharma, Dhinidhi Desinghu (subject to qualification)
SAILING
8:30 AM ONWARDS - Men’s Kite - IKA Formula Kite: Chitresh Tatha
8:30 AM ONWARDS - Mixed Multihull - Nacra 17: Siddeshwar Indar Doiphode and Ramya Saravanan
8:30 AM ONWARDS - Mixed Dinghy - 470: Sudhanshu Shekhar and Preeti Kongara
8:30 AM ONWARDS - Women’s Windsurfer - RS-X: Ishwariya Ganesh
8:40 AM ONWARDS - Men’s Windsurfer - RS-X: Eabad Ali
11:30 AM ONWARDS - Women’s Skiff - 49erFX: Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma
11:30 AM ONWARDS - Girl’s Dinghy - ILCA4: Neha Thakur
11:34 AM ONWARDS- Men’s Windsurfing - iQFoil-Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu
11:40 AM ONWARDS - Men’s Skiff - 49er: KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar
11:40 AM ONWARDS - Boy’s Dinghy - ILCA4: Adhvait Menon
HOCKEY
8:45 AM: Men’s Pool A- India vs Uzbekistan
TENNIS
9:30 AM onwards: Men’s Doubles Round of 32 - Ramkumar Ramanathan/Saketh Myneni vs Abhishek Bastola/Pradip Khadka (Nepal)
9:30 AM onwards: Men’s Singles Round of 32 - Sumit Nagal vs Ho Tin Marco Leung (Macao, China)
RUGBY SEVENS
10 AM: Women’s Pool F- India vs Hog Kong, China
3:35 PM: Women’s Pool F- India vs Japan
BOXING
11:45 AM: Women’s 54kg Round 16- Preeti vs Silina Alhasanat (Jordan)
4:30 PM: Women’s 50kg Round 32- Nikhat Zareen vs Nguyen Thi Tam (Vietnam)
VOLLEYBALL
12 PM: Men’s Volleyball Classification 1st-6th- India vs Japan
CHESS
12:30 PM: Men’s and Women’s Individual Round 1
2:30 PM: Men’s and Women’s Round 2
FOOTBALL
1:30 PM: Women’s Group B- India vs Thailand
5 PM: Men’s Group A- India vs Myanmar
