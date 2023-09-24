MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Games 2023 schedule today, September 24: Indians in action, events, LIVE streaming details, timings in IST

Asian Games 2023, September 24: Here are all fixtures, timings of events involving Indian athletes at Hangzhou 2022.

Published : Sep 24, 2023 05:00 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mehuli Ghosh at Gagan Narang’s shooting academy ‘Gun For Glory’ in Hyderabad, Telangana before Asian Games 2023.
Mehuli Ghosh at Gagan Narang’s shooting academy ‘Gun For Glory’ in Hyderabad, Telangana before Asian Games 2023. | Photo Credit: Santadeep Dey
infoIcon

Mehuli Ghosh at Gagan Narang’s shooting academy ‘Gun For Glory’ in Hyderabad, Telangana before Asian Games 2023. | Photo Credit: Santadeep Dey

Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China will be taking place from September 23 to October 8 with Indian athletes competing across 39 sports.  

HIGHLIGHTS | Asian Games 2023, September 23

Here are all the events in which Indians will be participating on September 24 in Hangzhou (Timings in IST):

SHOOTING

6 AM: 10m Air Rifle Women’s Qualification- Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita 

6 AM: 10m Air Rifle Women’s team Final- Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita 

6:30 AM: 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Qualification Phase 1- Adarsh Singh, Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu

6:30 AM: 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men Phase 1- Adarsh Singh, Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu

9:15 AM: 10m Air Rifle Women’s Final- Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita (subject to quialification)

CRICKET

6:30 AM: Women’s semifinal- India vs Bangladesh

WUSHU

6:30 AM: Men’s Changquan Final- Anjul Namdeo, Suraj Singh

5 PM: Men’s 56Kg 1/8 Final- Sunil Singh

FENCING

6:30 AM onwards: Men’s Foil Individual Round of Pool 3- Dev

Men’s Foil Individual Round of Pool 5- Bibish Kathiresan

10 AM onwards: Women’s Épée Individual Round of Pool 2- Taniksha Khatri

Women’s Épée Individual Round of Pool 5- Ena Arora

10:45 am onwards: Men’s Foil Individual Quarterfinal- (subject to qualification)

12:15 pm onwards: Women’s Épée Individual Table of 32 - (subject to qualification)

1:30pm onwards: Women’s Épée Individual Table of 16- (subject to qualification)

2:45pm onwards: Women’s Épée Individual Quarterfinal- (subject to qualification)

3:30pm onwards: Men’s Foil Individual semifinal (subject to qualification)

4:35 pm onwards: Women’s Épée Individual semifinal (subject to qualification)

5:40pm onwards: Men’s Foil Individual gold medal bout (subject to qualification)

6:15pm onwards: Women’s Épée Individual gold medal bout (subject to qualification)

ROWING

7:10 AM: Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Final A- Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh

8 AM: Men’s Double Sculls Final A- Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh

8:20 AM: Women’s Four Final A- Aswathi, Mrunmayee, Priya Devi, Rukmani 

8:40 AM: Men’s Pair Final A- Babu Lal, Ram Lekh

9:00 AM: Men’s Eight Final A- Neeraj, Naresh, Neetish, Charanjeet, Jaswinder, Bheem, Punit, Ashish, Dhananjay Uttam

TABLE TENNIS

7:30 AM: Women’s team Round of 16- India vs Thailand

9:30 AM: Men’s team Round of 16- India vs Kazakhstan

1:30 PM: Women’s team Quarterfinal (subject to qualification)

4 PM: Men’s team Quarterfinal (subject to qualification)

ESPORTS

8 AM onwards: EA SPORTS FC ONLINE Round of 32- Charan Jot Singh, Karman Singh 

11:30 AM onwards: EA SPORTS FC ONLINE Losers bracket/Winners bracket (based on Indian performance in previous round)

SWIMMING

8:19 AM onwards: Men’s 100m Freestyle Heats- Tanish George, Anand AS 

8:52 AM onwards: Men’s 100m Backstroke Heats- Utkarsh Patil, Srihar Nataraj

9:06 am onwards: Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Heats-Janhvi C, Maana Patil, Shivangi Sharma, Dhinidhi Desinghu

5:56pm: Men’s 100m Freestyle Final- Tanish George, Anand AS (subject to qualification)

6:17 pm: Men’s 100m Backstroke Final- Utkarsh Patil, Srihar Nataraj (subject to qualification)

6:41 pm: Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Heats-Janhvi C, Maana Patil, Shivangi Sharma, Dhinidhi Desinghu (subject to qualification)

SAILING

8:30 AM ONWARDS - Men’s Kite - IKA Formula Kite: Chitresh Tatha

8:30 AM ONWARDS - Mixed Multihull - Nacra 17: Siddeshwar Indar Doiphode and Ramya Saravanan

8:30 AM ONWARDS - Mixed Dinghy - 470: Sudhanshu Shekhar and Preeti Kongara

8:30 AM ONWARDS - Women’s Windsurfer - RS-X: Ishwariya Ganesh

8:40 AM ONWARDS - Men’s Windsurfer - RS-X: Eabad Ali

11:30 AM ONWARDS - Women’s Skiff - 49erFX: Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma

11:30 AM ONWARDS - Girl’s Dinghy - ILCA4: Neha Thakur

11:34 AM ONWARDS- Men’s Windsurfing - iQFoil-Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu

11:40 AM ONWARDS - Men’s Skiff - 49er: KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar

11:40 AM ONWARDS - Boy’s Dinghy - ILCA4: Adhvait Menon

HOCKEY

8:45 AM: Men’s Pool A- India vs Uzbekistan

TENNIS

9:30 AM onwards: Men’s Doubles Round of 32 - Ramkumar Ramanathan/Saketh Myneni vs Abhishek Bastola/Pradip Khadka (Nepal)

9:30 AM onwards: Men’s Singles Round of 32 - Sumit Nagal vs Ho Tin Marco Leung (Macao, China)

RUGBY SEVENS

10 AM: Women’s Pool F- India vs Hog Kong, China

3:35 PM: Women’s Pool F- India vs Japan

BOXING

11:45 AM: Women’s 54kg Round 16- Preeti vs Silina Alhasanat (Jordan)

4:30 PM: Women’s 50kg Round 32- Nikhat Zareen vs Nguyen Thi Tam (Vietnam)

VOLLEYBALL

12 PM: Men’s Volleyball Classification 1st-6th- India vs Japan

CHESS

12:30 PM: Men’s and Women’s Individual Round 1

2:30 PM: Men’s and Women’s Round 2

FOOTBALL

1:30 PM: Women’s Group B- India vs Thailand

5 PM: Men’s Group A- India vs Myanmar

Live streaming/telecast details
Cricket semifinals, India vs Uzbekistan men’s hockey match, Rowing Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Final A, Boxing 50kg, India vs Myanmar football match will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network.
For the Asian Games events which will not be telecast on the Sony Sports Network on September 24, you can get instant updates on Sportstar website/app.

Related Topics

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2022 /

Asian Games 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023 schedule today, September 24: Indians in action, events, LIVE streaming details, timings in IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023: Lone Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak focusing on performance, not pressure
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. Asian Games 2023: Showcasing the past, using the future in the present - China displays might and pride in opening ceremony
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. Asian Games 2023: India looks to ‘Baig’ a medal with veteran coach stressing on enjoying the Asiad experience
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. Challenges mount as Hangzhou battles rain, communication barriers during Asian Games
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Asian Games 2023 schedule today, September 24: Indians in action, events, LIVE streaming details, timings in IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023: Indian athletes enjoy ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ experience despite cold reception in opening ceremony
    Aashin Prasad
  3. Asian Games 2023: Lone Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak focusing on performance, not pressure
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony in pictures: China president Xi Jinping opens Asiad at Hangzhou
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: Showcasing the past, using the future in the present - China displays might and pride in opening ceremony
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023 schedule today, September 24: Indians in action, events, LIVE streaming details, timings in IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023: Lone Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak focusing on performance, not pressure
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. Asian Games 2023: Showcasing the past, using the future in the present - China displays might and pride in opening ceremony
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. Asian Games 2023: India looks to ‘Baig’ a medal with veteran coach stressing on enjoying the Asiad experience
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. Challenges mount as Hangzhou battles rain, communication barriers during Asian Games
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment