Asian Games 2023 schedule today, September 24: Indians in action, events, LIVE streaming details, timings in IST

Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China will be taking place from September 23 to October 8 with Indian athletes competing across 39 sports.

HIGHLIGHTS | Asian Games 2023, September 23

Here are all the events in which Indians will be participating on September 24 in Hangzhou (Timings in IST):

SHOOTING

6 AM: 10m Air Rifle Women’s Qualification- Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita

6 AM: 10m Air Rifle Women’s team Final- Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita

6:30 AM: 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Qualification Phase 1- Adarsh Singh, Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu

6:30 AM: 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men Phase 1- Adarsh Singh, Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu

9:15 AM: 10m Air Rifle Women’s Final- Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita (subject to quialification)

CRICKET

6:30 AM: Women’s semifinal- India vs Bangladesh

WUSHU

6:30 AM: Men’s Changquan Final- Anjul Namdeo, Suraj Singh

5 PM: Men’s 56Kg 1/8 Final- Sunil Singh

FENCING

6:30 AM onwards: Men’s Foil Individual Round of Pool 3- Dev

Men’s Foil Individual Round of Pool 5- Bibish Kathiresan

10 AM onwards: Women’s Épée Individual Round of Pool 2- Taniksha Khatri

Women’s Épée Individual Round of Pool 5- Ena Arora

10:45 am onwards: Men’s Foil Individual Quarterfinal- (subject to qualification)

12:15 pm onwards: Women’s Épée Individual Table of 32 - (subject to qualification)

1:30pm onwards: Women’s Épée Individual Table of 16- (subject to qualification)

2:45pm onwards: Women’s Épée Individual Quarterfinal- (subject to qualification)

3:30pm onwards: Men’s Foil Individual semifinal (subject to qualification)

4:35 pm onwards: Women’s Épée Individual semifinal (subject to qualification)

5:40pm onwards: Men’s Foil Individual gold medal bout (subject to qualification)

6:15pm onwards: Women’s Épée Individual gold medal bout (subject to qualification)

ROWING

7:10 AM: Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Final A- Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh

8 AM: Men’s Double Sculls Final A- Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh

8:20 AM: Women’s Four Final A- Aswathi, Mrunmayee, Priya Devi, Rukmani

8:40 AM: Men’s Pair Final A- Babu Lal, Ram Lekh

9:00 AM: Men’s Eight Final A- Neeraj, Naresh, Neetish, Charanjeet, Jaswinder, Bheem, Punit, Ashish, Dhananjay Uttam

TABLE TENNIS

7:30 AM: Women’s team Round of 16- India vs Thailand

9:30 AM: Men’s team Round of 16- India vs Kazakhstan

1:30 PM: Women’s team Quarterfinal (subject to qualification)

4 PM: Men’s team Quarterfinal (subject to qualification)

ESPORTS

8 AM onwards: EA SPORTS FC ONLINE Round of 32- Charan Jot Singh, Karman Singh

11:30 AM onwards: EA SPORTS FC ONLINE Losers bracket/Winners bracket (based on Indian performance in previous round)

SWIMMING

8:19 AM onwards: Men’s 100m Freestyle Heats- Tanish George, Anand AS

8:52 AM onwards: Men’s 100m Backstroke Heats- Utkarsh Patil, Srihar Nataraj

9:06 am onwards: Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Heats-Janhvi C, Maana Patil, Shivangi Sharma, Dhinidhi Desinghu

5:56pm: Men’s 100m Freestyle Final- Tanish George, Anand AS (subject to qualification)

6:17 pm: Men’s 100m Backstroke Final- Utkarsh Patil, Srihar Nataraj (subject to qualification)

6:41 pm: Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Heats-Janhvi C, Maana Patil, Shivangi Sharma, Dhinidhi Desinghu (subject to qualification)

SAILING

8:30 AM ONWARDS - Men’s Kite - IKA Formula Kite: Chitresh Tatha

8:30 AM ONWARDS - Mixed Multihull - Nacra 17: Siddeshwar Indar Doiphode and Ramya Saravanan

8:30 AM ONWARDS - Mixed Dinghy - 470: Sudhanshu Shekhar and Preeti Kongara

8:30 AM ONWARDS - Women’s Windsurfer - RS-X: Ishwariya Ganesh

8:40 AM ONWARDS - Men’s Windsurfer - RS-X: Eabad Ali

11:30 AM ONWARDS - Women’s Skiff - 49erFX: Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma

11:30 AM ONWARDS - Girl’s Dinghy - ILCA4: Neha Thakur

11:34 AM ONWARDS- Men’s Windsurfing - iQFoil-Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu

11:40 AM ONWARDS - Men’s Skiff - 49er: KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar

11:40 AM ONWARDS - Boy’s Dinghy - ILCA4: Adhvait Menon

HOCKEY

8:45 AM: Men’s Pool A- India vs Uzbekistan

TENNIS

9:30 AM onwards: Men’s Doubles Round of 32 - Ramkumar Ramanathan/Saketh Myneni vs Abhishek Bastola/Pradip Khadka (Nepal)

9:30 AM onwards: Men’s Singles Round of 32 - Sumit Nagal vs Ho Tin Marco Leung (Macao, China)

RUGBY SEVENS

10 AM: Women’s Pool F- India vs Hog Kong, China

3:35 PM: Women’s Pool F- India vs Japan

BOXING

11:45 AM: Women’s 54kg Round 16- Preeti vs Silina Alhasanat (Jordan)

4:30 PM: Women’s 50kg Round 32- Nikhat Zareen vs Nguyen Thi Tam (Vietnam)

VOLLEYBALL

12 PM: Men’s Volleyball Classification 1st-6th- India vs Japan

CHESS

12:30 PM: Men’s and Women’s Individual Round 1

2:30 PM: Men’s and Women’s Round 2

FOOTBALL

1:30 PM: Women’s Group B- India vs Thailand

5 PM: Men’s Group A- India vs Myanmar