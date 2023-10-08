India crossed the 100-medal tally at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on Saturday, with 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze to a total of 107 medals. This is the best-ever performance of the Indian contingent in the tournament.
Here are the medal standings:
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|People's Republic of China
|200
|111
|71
|382
|2
|Japan
|51
|66
|69
|186
|3
|Republic of Korea
|42
|59
|89
|190
|4
|India
|28
|38
|41
|107
|5
|Uzbekistan
|22
|18
|31
|71
|6
|Chinese Taipei
|18
|20
|28
|66
|7
|IR Iran
|13
|21
|19
|53
|8
|Thailand
|12
|14
|32
|58
|9
|Bahrain
|12
|2
|5
|20
|10
|DPR Korea
|11
|18
|10
|39
|11
|Kazakhstan
|10
|21
|47
|78
Table last updated on October 8 at 8:46 AM IST.
Latest on Sportstar
- Asian Games 2023 medals tally updates: October 8 - LIVE - India has its best-ever performance, China tops list
- Verstappen after winning Formula One Championship 2023: Third title is the best
- Formula One: Max Verstappen wins F1 title for third consecutive season
- Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney steps down as DC United head coach
- Pulisic scores to move Milan top of Serie A after intense finale; Juventus wins Torino derby
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE