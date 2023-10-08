MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Asian Games 2023 medals tally updates: October 8 - LIVE - India has its best-ever performance, China tops list

Asian Games 2023: China leads the medal tally with 382 medals before the start of finals on the final day of the Asian Games. India sits fourth in the standings.

Updated : Oct 08, 2023 08:46 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian silver medalist men and women chess players.
Indian silver medalist men and women chess players. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Indian silver medalist men and women chess players. | Photo Credit: PTI

India crossed the 100-medal tally at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on Saturday, with 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze to a total of 107 medals. This is the best-ever performance of the Indian contingent in the tournament.

Here are the medal standings:

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 People's Republic of China 200 111 71 382
2 Japan 51 66 69 186
3 Republic of Korea 42 59 89 190
4 India 28 38 41 107
5 Uzbekistan 22 18 31 71
6 Chinese Taipei 18 20 28 66
7 IR Iran 13 21 19 53
8 Thailand 12 14 32 58
9 Bahrain 12 2 5 20
10 DPR Korea 11 18 10 39
11 Kazakhstan 10 21 47 78

Table last updated on October 8 at 8:46 AM IST.

Related Topics

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2023 /

Asian Games 2022

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023 medals tally updates: October 8 - LIVE - India has its best-ever performance, China tops list
    Team Sportstar
  2. Verstappen after winning Formula One Championship 2023: Third title is the best
    Reuters
  3. Formula One: Max Verstappen wins F1 title for third consecutive season
    AP
  4. Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney steps down as DC United head coach
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pulisic scores to move Milan top of Serie A after intense finale; Juventus wins Torino derby
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Asian Games 2023: Full list of Indian gold, silver and bronze medallists at Hangzhou 2022
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023 medals tally updates: October 8 - LIVE - India has its best-ever performance, China tops list
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ward boy turned police constable Pravin Sawant, the man behind compound archery’s record Asian Games campaign
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Asian Games 2023: Ojas, Jyothi overcome personal demons to realise golden treble in compound archery
    Aashin Prasad
  5. Asian Games 2023: India reclaims gold medals in Kabaddi men and women despite controversy in men’s final
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023 medals tally updates: October 8 - LIVE - India has its best-ever performance, China tops list
    Team Sportstar
  2. Verstappen after winning Formula One Championship 2023: Third title is the best
    Reuters
  3. Formula One: Max Verstappen wins F1 title for third consecutive season
    AP
  4. Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney steps down as DC United head coach
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pulisic scores to move Milan top of Serie A after intense finale; Juventus wins Torino derby
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment