Asian Games 2023 medals tally updates: October 8 - LIVE - India has its best-ever performance, China tops list

India crossed the 100-medal tally at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on Saturday, with 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze to a total of 107 medals. This is the best-ever performance of the Indian contingent in the tournament.

Here are the medal standings:

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 People's Republic of China 200 111 71 382 2 Japan 51 66 69 186 3 Republic of Korea 42 59 89 190 4 India 28 38 41 107 5 Uzbekistan 22 18 31 71 6 Chinese Taipei 18 20 28 66 7 IR Iran 13 21 19 53 8 Thailand 12 14 32 58 9 Bahrain 12 2 5 20 10 DPR Korea 11 18 10 39 11 Kazakhstan 10 21 47 78

Table last updated on October 8 at 8:46 AM IST.