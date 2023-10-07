MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: Deepak Punia wins silver in men’s 86kg freestyle wrestling

India’s Deepak Punia lost to Iran’s Hassan Yazdanicharati via technical superiority 10-0 in the men’s 86kg freestyle final to bag silver at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Saturday.

Published : Oct 07, 2023 15:39 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Deepak Punia (red) in action.
FILE PHOTO: India's Deepak Punia (red) in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Deepak Punia (red) in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India’s Deepak Punia lost to Iran’s Hassan Yazdanicharati via technical superiority 10-0 in the men’s 86kg freestyle final to bag silver at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Saturday.

Deepak’s silver takes India’s tally to 105 medals in total and will continue to occupy the fourth spot in the overall medal standings.

More to follow

