India’s Deepak Punia lost to Iran’s Hassan Yazdanicharati via technical superiority 10-0 in the men’s 86kg freestyle final to bag silver at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Saturday.
Deepak’s silver takes India’s tally to 105 medals in total and will continue to occupy the fourth spot in the overall medal standings.
More to follow
Latest on Sportstar
- Asian Games 2023 medals tally updates: October 7 - LIVE - Satwik-Chirag pair, cricket, kabaddi men’s team win gold; India crosses 100 medal mark
- LIVE South Africa vs Sri Lanka Score, World Cup 2023: SA 118/1 (20); de Kock, van der Dussen reach 100 partnership vs SL
- Asian Games 2023: Deepak Punia wins silver in men’s 86kg freestyle wrestling
- Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: Mehidy Hasan 50 guides BAN on in chase vs AFG
- Satwik-Chirag pair wins India’s maiden badminton gold at Asian Games
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE