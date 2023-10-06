Asian Games 2023: HS Prannoy wins bronze in men’s singles event

India’s H.S. Prannoy clinched bronze after going down against China’s Li Shifeng in the badminton men’s singles semifinal at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Friday.
After going into the first game break trailing 10-11, World No.1 Shifeng cruised through the contest as he won 21-16. 21-9 in just over 45 minutes.
Prannoy’s bronze takes India’s medal tally to 88, solidifying the fourth spot in the medal standings with 21 gold, 32 silver and 35 bronze medals.
More to follow..
