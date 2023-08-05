MagazineBuy Print

Esports: India’s FIFAe star Charanjot Singh becomes top seed for Asian Games 2022

A total of 21 leading FIFAe teams from the continent will lock horns at the Asian Games 2022 in what is Esports’ debut as an official medal event at the tournament.

Published : Aug 05, 2023 16:55 IST , Seoul, South Korea - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The Chandigarh-born athlete beat Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh to earn favourable seeding for Hangzhou 2022.
The Chandigarh-born athlete beat Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh to earn favourable seeding for Hangzhou 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

The Chandigarh-born athlete beat Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh to earn favourable seeding for Hangzhou 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

One of India’s best FIFAe players, Charanjot Singh, registered commanding victories over Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to become the top-seeded player in South Asia at the upcoming Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou.

The Chandigarh-born athlete got off to the best possible start with successive triumphs against Sameer Gurung of Nepal and Dishan Sheruban Nithianathan of Sri Lanka with identical 2:1 wins.

He then prevailed against Oytijjho Al Aff Tajwar Majumder of Bangladesh by a 2:0 scoreline to ensure an unbeaten run at the seeding event.

“I had put in long hours of practice and strategizing in order to prepare for my opponents and I am glad that it all worked to perfection. The level of competition at the Asian Games will be fierce, but I have full faith in my abilities. I will be giving my all to bring home a medal,” said Charanjot.

Karman Singh Tikka, India’s other FIFAe athlete for the Asiad secured fifth position at the seeding event.

ALSO READ: Esports officially designated as a medal sport in Asian Games 2026

Both athletes made their way to the Asian Games by prevailing in the National Esports Championships (NESC) organized by the Esports Federation of India (ESFI).

A total of 21 leading FIFAe teams from the continent will lock horns at the Asian Games 2022 in what is Esports’ debut as an official medal event at the tournament.

India will be participating in four titles at the tournament – League of Legends, FIFA Online 4, Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, and DOTA 2.

While India’s League of Legends team secured favourable seeding by going unbeaten against Sri Lanka, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan at their LAN seeding event in Macau, the nation’s DOTA 2 team came second in their seeding group, finishing in the top eight in the overall event that was conducted online.

The country’s ace Street Fighter V athletes Ayan Biswas and Mayank Prajapati secured fifth and sixth place respectively in their seeding event.

