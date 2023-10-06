MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Games 2023: India beats Pakistan to enter men’s kabaddi final

In the final, scheduled to happen on Saturday, India will face the winner of the other semifinal between Iran and Chinese Taipei.

Published : Oct 06, 2023 13:37 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India beats Pakistan 61-14 in the men’s kabaddi semifinal..
India beats Pakistan 61-14 in the men’s kabaddi semifinal.. | Photo Credit: Olympics
infoIcon

India beats Pakistan 61-14 in the men’s kabaddi semifinal.. | Photo Credit: Olympics

Indian men’s kabaddi team defeated Pakistan in the semifinal to qualify for the final of the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Friday.

Led by Pawan Sehrawat, India dominated right from the start and went on to inflict six all-out to post a commanding 61-14 win over rival Pakistan.

In the final, scheduled to happen on Saturday, India will face the winner of the other semifinal between Iran and Chinese Taipei.

HIGHLIGHTS

Pakistan began the match strongly, securing the first four points. However, India demonstrated its prowess by allowing only one more point throughout the first half.

Naveen played a pivotal role in India’s initial resurgence by claiming all eight of the first points, resulting in the first all-out. India further exerted their dominance by orchestrating two additional all-outs, effectively overwhelming Pakistan in the opening half of the match.

The story remained the same in the second half as well. Pakistan could only manage nine more points, while India forced three more all-out to run away with the lead.

Indian Men’s Kabaddi Team Road To Final:

INDIA’S ROAD TO FINAL
October 3, Tuesday - India 55-18 Bangladesh
October 4, Wednesday - India 63-26 Thailand
October 5, Thursday - India 50-27 Chinese Taipei
October 5, Thursday - India 56-28 Japan
October 6, Friday - India 61-14 Pakistan

Related Topics

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2023 /

Asian Games 2022

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games: India men’s recurve team wins silver after loss against South Korea
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023 updates: PAK 16/1 (4); Babar Azam joins Imam after Fakhar falls early
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023 medals tally updates: October 6 - LIVE - Men’s Recurve team wins silver, Prannoy wins bronze; Indian women get bronze in sepaktakraw; India 4th with 90 medals, 21 gold
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023 Live Score, October 6 updates and medal tally: India men win silver in recurve archery, bronze in sepaktakraw
    Team Sportstar
  5. Swiatek through to China Open semifinals after comeback win
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Asian Games: India men’s recurve team wins silver after loss against South Korea
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023: India women’s team wins bronze in Sepaktakraw
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023: India beats Pakistan to enter men’s kabaddi final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: HS Prannoy wins bronze in men’s singles event
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Pakistan Kabaddi Highlights, Asian Games 2023 Semifinal: IND reaches final after beating PAK 61-14
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games: India men’s recurve team wins silver after loss against South Korea
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023 updates: PAK 16/1 (4); Babar Azam joins Imam after Fakhar falls early
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023 medals tally updates: October 6 - LIVE - Men’s Recurve team wins silver, Prannoy wins bronze; Indian women get bronze in sepaktakraw; India 4th with 90 medals, 21 gold
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023 Live Score, October 6 updates and medal tally: India men win silver in recurve archery, bronze in sepaktakraw
    Team Sportstar
  5. Swiatek through to China Open semifinals after comeback win
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment