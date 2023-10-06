Asian Games 2023: India beats Pakistan to enter men’s kabaddi final

Indian men’s kabaddi team defeated Pakistan in the semifinal to qualify for the final of the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Friday.

Led by Pawan Sehrawat, India dominated right from the start and went on to inflict six all-out to post a commanding 61-14 win over rival Pakistan.

In the final, scheduled to happen on Saturday, India will face the winner of the other semifinal between Iran and Chinese Taipei.

HIGHLIGHTS

Pakistan began the match strongly, securing the first four points. However, India demonstrated its prowess by allowing only one more point throughout the first half.

Naveen played a pivotal role in India’s initial resurgence by claiming all eight of the first points, resulting in the first all-out. India further exerted their dominance by orchestrating two additional all-outs, effectively overwhelming Pakistan in the opening half of the match.

The story remained the same in the second half as well. Pakistan could only manage nine more points, while India forced three more all-out to run away with the lead.

Indian Men’s Kabaddi Team Road To Final: