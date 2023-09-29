MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Games 2023: Accidental thrower Kiran Baliyan ends India’s 72-year wait for a women’s shot put medal

Baliyan threw to a distance of 17.36m in her third attempt to finish third behind the Chinese duo of reigning Olympic champion Lijiao Gong and Jiayuan Song.

Published : Sep 29, 2023 21:59 IST , Hangzhou - 2 MINS READ

Uthra Ganesan
Bronze medalist Kiran Baliyan celebrates after the Women’s Shot Put Final.
Bronze medalist Kiran Baliyan celebrates after the Women’s Shot Put Final. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Bronze medalist Kiran Baliyan celebrates after the Women’s Shot Put Final. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India opened its account in athletics with a historic bronze on the first day of track and field action as Kiran Baliyan picked up the country’s first medal in women’s shot put in 72 years on Friday.

Baliyan threw to a distance of 17.36m in her third attempt to finish third behind the Chinese duo of reigning Olympic champion Lijiao Gong and Jiayuan Song. They were also the only three athletes to cross the 17m mark, Gong taking gold with a massive 19.58m throw.

For someone who took to the sport accidentally and wasn’t serious about till a few years ago, Kiran overshadowed senior pro Manpreet Kaur completely with all her throws barring one going further than Manpreet’s best effort of 16.25m that saw her finish fifth.

“I did not come here thinking I would create history or anything. In fact, I did not even know of this record or such a long gap till now. I only wanted to give my best performance. I knew I was in a good position when I saw the start list yesterday. I am not very happy with my performance, this is not my best but for getting a medal for the country and for athletics on the first day itself, I am satisfied,” Kiran said after her event.

ALSO READ
Champion, mentor, senior pro: At 37, Saurav Ghosal, flagbearer of Indian squash, is all this and much more

The 24-year old Meerut resident was also candid about not being too serious while getting into the sport. “There was a North Zone meet in Meerut in 2014 and my name was entered accidentally instead of someone else, I used to throw javelin for fun earlier. My coach told me to go ahead, there were three participants and I finished third. That’s how shot put started for me,” she laughed, crediting her coach Robin Singh for getting her into the sport.

Relaxed and nonchalant, Kiran admitted she was a little nervous at the outset but not about her own performance. “There was no pressure of performance. But first Asian Games, such a huge crowd, anyone will get nervous initially before getting into a rhythm. That was there,” she said. 

Earlier in the evening, Aishwarya Mishra equalled her season best of 52.73 seconds to finish second in her heat behind Bahrain’s Salwa Eid Naser and qualify for the 400m final while Himanshi Malik failed to advance.

Among the men, Mohd. Ajmal advanced with 45.76s while Mohd. Anas finished third in a disappointing 46.29s to be eliminated. In Hammer Throw, India’s Tanya Chaudhary and Rachna Kumari finished seventh and ninth respectively. In the morning, Vikash Singh finished fifth in 1:27:33 in the men’s 20km race walk while Sandeep Kumar was disqualified after three warnings. Priyanka Goswami also finished fifth in 1:43:07.

Related stories

Related Topics

Asian Games 2023 /

Kiran Baliyan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023: Accidental thrower Kiran Baliyan ends India’s 72-year wait for a women’s shot put medal
    Uthra Ganesan
  2. Serie A: Milan on top but Juventus Scudetto favourites, says Pioli
    Reuters
  3. World Cup 2023 Live Score Warm-ups: New Zealand eyes big win vs Pakistan; Bangladesh beats Sri Lanka by seven wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, September 29
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kabaddi at Asian Games 2023: Preview - On a mission to wrest back control 
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Asian Games 2023: Accidental thrower Kiran Baliyan ends India’s 72-year wait for a women’s shot put medal
    Uthra Ganesan
  2. Asian Games 2023: India medals tally after September 29, all Hangzhou 2022 winners list
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023: Indian medal prospects and their strongest opponents
    Team Sportstar
  4. India diving squad for Asian Games 2023: Full list of players, team news, previous performance
    Team Sportstar
  5. Champion, mentor, senior pro: At 37, Saurav Ghosal, flagbearer of Indian squash, is all this and much more
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023: Accidental thrower Kiran Baliyan ends India’s 72-year wait for a women’s shot put medal
    Uthra Ganesan
  2. Serie A: Milan on top but Juventus Scudetto favourites, says Pioli
    Reuters
  3. World Cup 2023 Live Score Warm-ups: New Zealand eyes big win vs Pakistan; Bangladesh beats Sri Lanka by seven wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, September 29
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kabaddi at Asian Games 2023: Preview - On a mission to wrest back control 
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment