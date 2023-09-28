MagazineBuy Print

Indian shooters clinch gold in 10m air pistol team event at Asian Games 2023

Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal accumulated a combined 1734 points to edge past second-placed China, which finished with 1733.

Published : Sep 28, 2023 08:06 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar

Shooters added yet another medal to India’s cabinet as they clinched gold in men’s 10m Air Pistol team event at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Thursday.

HIGHLIGHTS

Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal accumulated a combined 1734 points to edge past second-placed China, which finished with 1733. Vietnam, meanwhile, finished third with 1730 points to clinch bronze.

Sarabjot with 580 points and Arjun with 578 points finished fifth and eighth respectively in the individual qualification event and will be in action in the final of men’s 10m air pistol, that will happen later in the day.

This is India’s 24 medal overall at this edition’s Asiad and the fourth gold medal in shooting.

More to follow...

