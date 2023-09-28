MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games Shooting LIVE score, Hangzhou 2023 updates: India clinches GOLD in Men’s 10m air pistol team event; Arjun, Sarabjot in individual final at 9am IST; Streaming info

Get live updates, scores and highlights from the shooting events at the Asian Games, happening on September 28.

Updated : Sep 28, 2023 08:22 IST

Team Sportstar
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the shooting events at the Asian Games, happening on September 28.
  • September 28, 2023 08:21
    Don’t go anywhere

    While we wait for the men’s individual final, you can check out our overall blog to stay updated with all the Indian events that are scheduled today:

    Asian Games LIVE updates - September 28
  • September 28, 2023 07:57
    Arjun, Sarabjot qualify for final

    Sarabjot (580) and Arjun (578) have finished fifth and eighth respectively and are through to the finals of the individual event, that will happen at 9am IST!

    Standings:

    Screenshot 2023-09-28 075713.png

  • September 28, 2023 07:53
    THAT’S ANOTHER GOLD FOR INDIA

    The shooters have done it yet again! They add another gold to India’s medal cabinet!

    Here’s how the final standings look like in the team event:

    Screenshot 2023-09-28 075316.png

  • September 28, 2023 07:50
    India sits second in team event!

    India is almost assured of a medal in the Men’s 10m Air Pistol team event! They are currently placed first in the standings!

  • September 28, 2023 07:37
    Series 6 - Arjun out of top eight

    Arjun hits three consecutive nines to start series six and he’s out of top eight! He currently sits at 12.

    Arjun finishes with 95 points, he has accumulated 578 points in total. Sarabjot is in top five now as he finishes series six with a 98! Both Indians are poised for an individual qualification now!

  • September 28, 2023 07:31
    Points after series 5 - Men’s 10m Air Pistol qualification

    Arjun: 96 (8)

    Sarabjot: 97 (11)

    Shiva: Yet to complete

  • September 28, 2023 07:20
    Points after series 4 - Men’s 10m Air Pistol qualification

    Arjun: 97 (8)

    Sarabjot: 98 (12)

    Shiva: 99

  • September 28, 2023 07:07
    Points after series 3 - Men’s 10m Air Pistol qualification

    Arjun: 97 (6)

    Sarabjot: 97 (21)

    Shiva: 97 (27)

  • September 28, 2023 06:56
    Points after series 2 - Men’s 10m Air Pistol qualification

    Arjun: 96 (10)

    Sarabjot: 95 (27)

    Shiva: 96 (37)

    Meanwhile, on top of the standings is Vladimir Svechnikov of Uzbekistan with 197 points in total

  • September 28, 2023 06:49
    Points after series 1 - Men’s 10m Air Pistol qualification

    Arjun: 97 (10)

    Sarabjot: 95 (26)

    Shiva: 92 (46)

    *Within brackets - Ranking

  • September 28, 2023 06:45
    Shooters off to a sedate start

    Here’s how the shooters have fared after five shots out of a possible 50 points:

    Arjun: 49

    Sarabjot: 47

    Shiva: 45

  • September 28, 2023 06:38
    Event underway

    The Indian shooters have fired one shot each

    Arjun Cheema: 10

    Sarabjot Singh: 9

    Shiva Narwwal: 9

  • September 28, 2023 06:27
    Just under five minutes to go

    India’s Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal and Arjun Singh Cheema will be in action in the men’s 25m pistol qualification round

  • September 28, 2023 06:10
    ICYMI

    The Indian contingent had a wonderful outing yesterday in terms of medals as India clinched eight medals, including a gold in skeet and women’s 25m pistol team events.

    Catch September 27 HIGHLIGHTS here
  • September 28, 2023 05:56
    Indian shooting schedule today

    Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal & Arjun Singh Cheema – Men’s 10m Air Pistol Individual – Qualification - 06:30 IST

    Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal & Arjun Singh Cheema – Men’s 10m Air Pistol Team – Qualification& Final - 06:30 IST

    Anantjeet Singh Naruka & Ganemat Sekhon- Skeet Mixed Team – Qualification – 06:30 IST

    Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal & Arjun Singh Cheema – Men’s 10m Air Pistol Individual – Final (If Qualified)–09:00 IST

    Anantjeet Singh Naruka & Ganemat Sekhon - Skeet Mixed Team – Bronze Medal Match 1 (If Qualified) – 10:30 IST

    Anantjeet Singh Naruka & Ganemat Sekhon - Skeet Mixed Team – Bronze Medal Match 2 (If Qualified) – 11:00 IST

    Anantjeet Singh Naruka & Ganemat Sekhon - Skeet Mixed Team – Gold Medal (If Qualified) – 11:00 IST

  • September 28, 2023 05:34
    Streaming/telecast information

    Shooting events will be live streamed on Sony LIV and might be telecast across tte Sony Sports Network

