Asian Games Shooting LIVE score, Hangzhou 2023 updates: India clinches GOLD in Men’s 10m air pistol team event; Arjun, Sarabjot in individual final at 9am IST; Streaming info

- September 28, 2023 07:57Arjun, Sarabjot qualify for final
Sarabjot (580) and Arjun (578) have finished fifth and eighth respectively and are through to the finals of the individual event, that will happen at 9am IST!
Standings:
- September 28, 2023 07:53THAT’S ANOTHER GOLD FOR INDIA
The shooters have done it yet again! They add another gold to India’s medal cabinet!
Here’s how the final standings look like in the team event:
- September 28, 2023 07:50India sits second in team event!
India is almost assured of a medal in the Men’s 10m Air Pistol team event! They are currently placed first in the standings!
- September 28, 2023 07:37Series 6 - Arjun out of top eight
Arjun hits three consecutive nines to start series six and he’s out of top eight! He currently sits at 12.
Arjun finishes with 95 points, he has accumulated 578 points in total. Sarabjot is in top five now as he finishes series six with a 98! Both Indians are poised for an individual qualification now!
- September 28, 2023 07:31Points after series 5 - Men’s 10m Air Pistol qualification
Arjun: 96 (8)
Sarabjot: 97 (11)
Shiva: Yet to complete
- September 28, 2023 07:20Points after series 4 - Men’s 10m Air Pistol qualification
Arjun: 97 (8)
Sarabjot: 98 (12)
Shiva: 99
- September 28, 2023 07:07Points after series 3 - Men’s 10m Air Pistol qualification
Arjun: 97 (6)
Sarabjot: 97 (21)
Shiva: 97 (27)
- September 28, 2023 06:56Points after series 2 - Men’s 10m Air Pistol qualification
Arjun: 96 (10)
Sarabjot: 95 (27)
Shiva: 96 (37)
Meanwhile, on top of the standings is Vladimir Svechnikov of Uzbekistan with 197 points in total
- September 28, 2023 06:49Points after series 1 - Men’s 10m Air Pistol qualification
Arjun: 97 (10)
Sarabjot: 95 (26)
Shiva: 92 (46)
*Within brackets - Ranking
- September 28, 2023 06:45Shooters off to a sedate start
Here’s how the shooters have fared after five shots out of a possible 50 points:
Arjun: 49
Sarabjot: 47
Shiva: 45
- September 28, 2023 06:38Event underway
The Indian shooters have fired one shot each
Arjun Cheema: 10
Sarabjot Singh: 9
Shiva Narwwal: 9
- September 28, 2023 06:27Just under five minutes to go
India’s Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal and Arjun Singh Cheema will be in action in the men’s 25m pistol qualification round
- September 28, 2023 05:56Indian shooting schedule today
Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal & Arjun Singh Cheema – Men’s 10m Air Pistol Individual – Qualification - 06:30 IST
Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal & Arjun Singh Cheema – Men’s 10m Air Pistol Team – Qualification& Final - 06:30 IST
Anantjeet Singh Naruka & Ganemat Sekhon- Skeet Mixed Team – Qualification – 06:30 IST
Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal & Arjun Singh Cheema – Men’s 10m Air Pistol Individual – Final (If Qualified)–09:00 IST
Anantjeet Singh Naruka & Ganemat Sekhon - Skeet Mixed Team – Bronze Medal Match 1 (If Qualified) – 10:30 IST
Anantjeet Singh Naruka & Ganemat Sekhon - Skeet Mixed Team – Bronze Medal Match 2 (If Qualified) – 11:00 IST
Anantjeet Singh Naruka & Ganemat Sekhon - Skeet Mixed Team – Gold Medal (If Qualified) – 11:00 IST
- September 28, 2023 05:34Streaming/telecast information
Shooting events will be live streamed on Sony LIV and might be telecast across tte Sony Sports Network
