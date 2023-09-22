India vs Chinese Taipei, HIGHLIGHTS Volleyball Asian Games: India wins 3-0, advances to Top 6 Classification round - Hangzhou 2022 updates

- September 22, 2023 13:50Final Score
India wins the contest 25-22, 25-22, 25-21 and advances to the 1-6th place playoffs.
- September 22, 2023 13:33INDIA WINS 25-21
India has done it! It wins the third set 25-21 and advances to the next round.
- September 22, 2023 13:32India two points away
Chinese Taipei won a point through Chen but a serve error on the next point hands the advantage back to India. 23-19 now.
- September 22, 2023 13:30India three points away
The score is 22-18. Tseng makes an attacking error and gets India four points clear.
- September 22, 2023 13:28India moves closer to win
India is now 21-18 for the good. Amit got a block in on Wu’s attack and puts his team just four points away from a win.
- September 22, 2023 13:24India pulls ahead again
The score is 17-15 now. Ashwal Rai and Vinit Kumar getting the points for India from the net.
- September 22, 2023 13:21Chinese Taipei levels
The score is 14 all. Chinese Taipei is going full throttle in attack and forcing mistakes out of India.
- September 22, 2023 13:18Chinese Taipei closing in
The deficit all of a sudden has dropped to two points. For Chinese Taipei, this is the do or die set and it would throw the kitchen sink now. 12-10 in favour of India.
- September 22, 2023 13:17India still ahead
India leads 12-7 now. A serve error from Amit but India still has a good enough cushion.
- September 22, 2023 13:11India in control
India has a six point lead at 10-4. Chinese Taipei commiting errors which has helped India’s cause.
- September 22, 2023 13:09India leads in the third set
A 5-2 advantage for India as the second set commences. India needs to win this set and stay in the hunt for a medal.
- September 22, 2023 13:01INDIA WINS SECOND SET 25-22
India closes the set with two consecutive points. Lin with a blocking error while Chen is unable to make a legal return.
- September 22, 2023 12:59Nerves showing in India
Amit commits a service error which gets Chinese Taipei within one point. 23-22 in favour of India.
- September 22, 2023 12:56India inches closer to set win
A 21-19 lead for India. Ashwal Rai and Shameem get India the last two points.
- September 22, 2023 12:53India back ahead
Amit gets a block point first followed by another in attack. India leads 19-17.
- September 22, 2023 12:51Chinese Taipei level
The score is 17 apiece. Chinese Taipei winning points with attack and blocks to pare the scores. A nervy finish to the set.
- September 22, 2023 12:49India just ahead
India stays 14-12 in the lead. Errors from Shameem and Vinit allowing Chinese Taipei to cut the lead to just two points.
- September 22, 2023 12:44India extends gap
The lead now balloons to 12-8 with an attack point from Ashwal Rai and an error from Tseng of Chinese Taipei.
- September 22, 2023 12:43Chinese Taipei stays close
The score is 10-8 in favour of India. Amit and Erin winning attack points for the Indians.
- September 22, 2023 12:39India in lead
Tsai gets an attack point for Chinese Taipei while Wu makes a block to get the points ticking. India still 6-3 ahead.
- September 22, 2023 12:36A positive start for India
India leads 3-0 at the start of the second set with the last two points coming from Ashwal Rai and captain Vinit Kumar.
- September 22, 2023 12:31INDIA WINS FIRST SET 25-22
Erin Varghese and Ashwal Rai combine to win India the final two points of the set. Both make successful blocks and India has taken the lead in the contest with a 25-22 win in the first set.
It trailed 17-21 at one point but dug out a turnaround. It will hope to sustain that momentum as the second set begins.
- September 22, 2023 12:27India leads
A serve point from Appavu gets India a slender advantage of 22-21.
- September 22, 2023 12:26India levels
India has levelled the first set 21-21. It covered a gap of four points from 17-21.
- September 22, 2023 12:24India cuts deficit
A serve error from Chang and another attacking mistake from Lin makes the score 19-21.
- September 22, 2023 12:21Chinese Taipei fights back
The opponents have extended their lead back to four points. India trails 15-19. The last two points came with a dig error from Hari Prasad and a spike from Chen.
- September 22, 2023 12:15India closing the gap
India closes down the deficit to 11-13. Erin Varghese with three points, including a block point, is the highest scorer for India.
- September 22, 2023 12:10Set 1 begins
India is trailing 6-10 in the first set.
- September 22, 2023 12:04India’s historic win
India had lost its last five games against South Korea. With odds stacked against it, India sprung a surprise on Wednesday. Here is Aashin Prasad, our correspondent in Hangzhou, with the ground report.
- September 22, 2023 11:43Welcome
Hello one and all. India created history with its topling of the higher-ranked South Korea on Wednesday. With it, it ended the Pool stage in first place.
The series of stern tests do not end, however, as India faces another top 50 side in Chinese Taipei. Ranked at No. 43 in the world, Chinese Taipei is the seventh-best in Asia, much higher than India’s world ranking of 73.
