India vs Chinese Taipei, HIGHLIGHTS Volleyball Asian Games: India wins 3-0, advances to Top 6 Classification round - Hangzhou 2022 updates

Asian Games 2023: Catch the highlights, score and updates from the India vs Chinese Taipei volleyball Top 12 cross match.

Updated : Sep 22, 2023 13:57 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from India vs Chinese Taipei men's volleyball match at Asian Games 2023.
Catch the live score and updates from India vs Chinese Taipei men’s volleyball match at Asian Games 2023. | Photo Credit: SAI Bengaluru


Catch the live score and updates from India vs Chinese Taipei men’s volleyball match at Asian Games 2023. | Photo Credit: SAI Bengaluru

Welcome to Sportstar’s HIGHLIGHTS of India vs Chinese Taipei Asian Games Top 12 cross match.

  • September 22, 2023 13:50
    Final Score

    India wins the contest 25-22, 25-22, 25-21 and advances to the 1-6th place playoffs.

  • September 22, 2023 13:33
    INDIA WINS 25-21

    India has done it! It wins the third set 25-21 and advances to the next round.

  • September 22, 2023 13:32
    India two points away

    Chinese Taipei won a point through Chen but a serve error on the next point hands the advantage back to India. 23-19 now.

  • September 22, 2023 13:30
    India three points away

    The score is 22-18. Tseng makes an attacking error and gets India four points clear.

  • September 22, 2023 13:28
    India moves closer to win

    India is now 21-18 for the good. Amit got a block in on Wu’s attack and puts his team just four points away from a win.

  • September 22, 2023 13:24
    India pulls ahead again

    The score is 17-15 now. Ashwal Rai and Vinit Kumar getting the points for India from the net.

  • September 22, 2023 13:21
    Chinese Taipei levels

    The score is 14 all. Chinese Taipei is going full throttle in attack and forcing mistakes out of India.

  • September 22, 2023 13:18
    Chinese Taipei closing in

    The deficit all of a sudden has dropped to two points. For Chinese Taipei, this is the do or die set and it would throw the kitchen sink now. 12-10 in favour of India.

  • September 22, 2023 13:17
    India still ahead

    India leads 12-7 now. A serve error from Amit but India still has a good enough cushion.

  • September 22, 2023 13:11
    India in control

    India has a six point lead at 10-4. Chinese Taipei commiting errors which has helped India’s cause.

  • September 22, 2023 13:09
    India leads in the third set

    A 5-2 advantage for India as the second set commences. India needs to win this set and stay in the hunt for a medal.

  • September 22, 2023 13:01
    INDIA WINS SECOND SET 25-22

    India closes the set with two consecutive points. Lin with a blocking error while Chen is unable to make a legal return.

  • September 22, 2023 12:59
    Nerves showing in India

    Amit commits a service error which gets Chinese Taipei within one point. 23-22 in favour of India.

  • September 22, 2023 12:56
    India inches closer to set win

    A 21-19 lead for India. Ashwal Rai and Shameem get India the last two points.

  • September 22, 2023 12:53
    India back ahead

    Amit gets a block point first followed by another in attack. India leads 19-17.

  • September 22, 2023 12:51
    Chinese Taipei level

    The score is 17 apiece. Chinese Taipei winning points with attack and blocks to pare the scores. A nervy finish to the set.

  • September 22, 2023 12:49
    India just ahead

    India stays 14-12 in the lead. Errors from Shameem and Vinit allowing Chinese Taipei to cut the lead to just two points.

  • September 22, 2023 12:44
    India extends gap

    The lead now balloons to 12-8 with an attack point from Ashwal Rai and an error from Tseng of Chinese Taipei.

  • September 22, 2023 12:43
    Chinese Taipei stays close

    The score is 10-8 in favour of India. Amit and Erin winning attack points for the Indians.

  • September 22, 2023 12:39
    India in lead

    Tsai gets an attack point for Chinese Taipei while Wu makes a block to get the points ticking. India still 6-3 ahead.

  • September 22, 2023 12:36
    A positive start for India

    India leads 3-0 at the start of the second set with the last two points coming from Ashwal Rai and captain Vinit Kumar.

  • September 22, 2023 12:31
    INDIA WINS FIRST SET 25-22

    Erin Varghese and Ashwal Rai combine to win India the final two points of the set. Both make successful blocks and India has taken the lead in the contest with a 25-22 win in the first set.

    It trailed 17-21 at one point but dug out a turnaround. It will hope to sustain that momentum as the second set begins.

  • September 22, 2023 12:27
    India leads

    A serve point from Appavu gets India a slender advantage of 22-21.

  • September 22, 2023 12:26
    India levels

    India has levelled the first set 21-21. It covered a gap of four points from 17-21.

  • September 22, 2023 12:24
    India cuts deficit

    A serve error from Chang and another attacking mistake from Lin makes the score 19-21.

  • September 22, 2023 12:21
    Chinese Taipei fights back

    The opponents have extended their lead back to four points. India trails 15-19. The last two points came with a dig error from Hari Prasad and a spike from Chen.

  • September 22, 2023 12:15
    India closing the gap

    India closes down the deficit to 11-13. Erin Varghese with three points, including a block point, is the highest scorer for India.

  • September 22, 2023 12:10
    Set 1 begins

    India is trailing 6-10 in the first set.

  • September 22, 2023 12:04
    India’s historic win

    India had lost its last five games against South Korea. With odds stacked against it, India sprung a surprise on Wednesday. Here is Aashin Prasad, our correspondent in Hangzhou, with the ground report.

    India tames Korea for thrilling 5-set win in Asian Games volleyball

  • September 22, 2023 11:43
    Welcome

    Hello one and all. India created history with its topling of the higher-ranked South Korea on Wednesday. With it, it ended the Pool stage in first place.

    The series of stern tests do not end, however, as India faces another top 50 side in Chinese Taipei. Ranked at No. 43 in the world, Chinese Taipei is the seventh-best in Asia, much higher than India’s world ranking of 73.

  • September 22, 2023 11:28
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    Asian Games can be live streamed on Sony LIV and will also be telecast across the Sony Sports network. You can also get instant updates on Sportstar website/app.

