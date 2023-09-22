India vs Chinese Taipei, HIGHLIGHTS Volleyball Asian Games: India wins 3-0, advances to Top 6 Classification round - Hangzhou 2022 updates

September 22, 2023 12:31

INDIA WINS FIRST SET 25-22

Erin Varghese and Ashwal Rai combine to win India the final two points of the set. Both make successful blocks and India has taken the lead in the contest with a 25-22 win in the first set.

It trailed 17-21 at one point but dug out a turnaround. It will hope to sustain that momentum as the second set begins.