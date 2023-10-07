Asian Games 2023, Chess: India wins silver in men and women’s team events

The Indian men’s team consisting of Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Santosh Gujrathi, Pentala Harikrishna, R. Praggnanandhaa and D. Gukesh beat the Philippines in the ninth round to secure a second-place finish and confirm the silver medal at the ongoing Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China on Saturday.
The women’s quartet also went on to bag silver in the team event.
Harika Dronavalli, Koneru Humpy, R. Vaishali, Vantika Agrawal and Savitha Shri formed the women’s team.
Iran finished on top to bag gold in the men’s team event while China clinched gold in the women’s event.
More to follow
