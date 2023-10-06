Satwik-Chirag Badminton LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: India pair wins first game 21-17, leads second 11-3 vs Malaysian duo in men’s doubles semifinal

Key Updates
- October 06, 2023 19:04IND 14-4 MAS
Chirag charges into the net and anticipated the return to get a point with a brilliant backhand shot near the net.
- October 06, 2023 19:02IND 13-4 MAS
Satwik serves, Aaron places his return to Chirag’s left for a brilliant tactical point.
- October 06, 2023 19:02IND 12-4 MAS
Soh’s backhand return goes long before an exhilarating rally.
- October 06, 2023 19:01IND 11-4 MAS
Satwik’s return goes wide to give a point to the Malaysian pair.
- October 06, 2023 18:59IND 11-3 MAS
Soh makes a mistake as his smash finds the net to give India another point. 8-point lead for India.
- October 06, 2023 18:59IND 10-3 MAS
The pair of Satwik-Chirag extends their lead to seven points after Aaron shots wide.
- October 06, 2023 18:58IND 9-3 MAS
Chirag makes sure to get a point with a low mid-court smash.
- October 06, 2023 18:57IND 8-3 MAS
Points were traded after Aaron’s return went long.
- October 06, 2023 18:57IND 7-2 MAS
There is no stopping for the Indian duo as Satwik wins back-to-back points with brilliant returns and timely smashes.
- October 06, 2023 18:56IND 5-2 MAS
Another point for India. Satwik is very impressive with this quick killing smashes.
- October 06, 2023 18:55IND 4-2 MAS
Aaron takes a point with a drop shot service before Soh wins the first point for Malaysia. Lead cut down to two.
- October 06, 2023 18:54IND 4-0 MAS
Four-point lead for the Indian duo now. Satwik’s smash worked for India this time.
- October 06, 2023 18:54IND 3-0 MAS
Soh fails to return a quick smash from Chirag as his backhand return finds the net.
- October 06, 2023 18:53IND 2-0 MAS
Make it 2-0 as Chirag wins another point.
- October 06, 2023 18:53IND 1-0 MAS
Satwik-Chirag gets a point to start the second game after Aaron’s smash goes wide.
- October 06, 2023 18:52Second Games
The players are back after a five minutes break for the second game.
- October 06, 2023 18:49IND 21-17 MAS - Sat-Chi wins first game
Aaron fails to return Chirag’s drop shot and with this, the Indian duo takes the first game.
- October 06, 2023 18:47IND 20-16 MAS
Chirag misses Soh’s drop shot. Malaysia saves the second game point.
- October 06, 2023 18:47IND 20-15 MAS
Chirag makes a service error to give a point back to Aaron and Soh.
- October 06, 2023 18:46IND 20-14 MAS
Chirag’s return helps India get a game point.
- October 06, 2023 18:46IND 19-14 MAS
India is just two points away from taking the first game.
- October 06, 2023 18:45IND 18-13 MAS
The Malaysian pair are crawling back into the game as they force Chirag to make an error after the Indian missed a low smash.
- October 06, 2023 18:44IND 18-12 MAS
Satwik wins back a point with a forehand return.
- October 06, 2023 18:44IND 17-12 MAS
The Malaysian pair takes two points back. First with the cross-court smash and the other with a receiver’s error.
- October 06, 2023 18:43IND 17-10 MAS
The duo of Satwik-Chirag are running away with the lead now. They made it 17-10 with back-to-back points.
- October 06, 2023 18:42IND 15-10 MAS
Aaron misjudges Chirag’s return and lets it go, turns out it was in that means the Indian pair will get a five-point lead!
- October 06, 2023 18:41IND 14-10 MAS
Make it a four-point lead for India after Chirag wins a point.
- October 06, 2023 18:41IND 13-10 MAS
A wonderful point for India after Satwik angled his smash to the left side of the court to end a long rally in India’s favour.
- October 06, 2023 18:39IND 12-10 MAS
Satwik sets up the point with a couple of cross-court smashes before Chirag finishes the point with a forehand smash.
- October 06, 2023 18:37IND 11-10 MAS
Satwik uses the left side gap and angles his smash to get a point and put India in the lead in the first game.
- October 06, 2023 18:36IND 10-10 MAS
Chirag restores parity after Soh tries and fails to return Chirag’s mid-court smash.
- October 06, 2023 18:35IND 9-10 MAS
Back-to-back points for Aaron and Soh.
- October 06, 2023 18:35IND 9-8 MAS
Too greedy from Chirag who tries to play a cheeky return near the net but finds the net to give a point to the Malaysian duo.
- October 06, 2023 18:34IND 9-7 MAS
Rock solid defence from the Indian duo to return quick smashes. Chirag secures the point after finding a gap on the left to place his backhand shot.
- October 06, 2023 18:33IND 8-7 MAS
Aaron’s return goes long to give India a point. Satwik-Chirag in lead.
- October 06, 2023 18:33IND 7-7 MAS
Chirag takes back the point with a lovely forehand return.
- October 06, 2023 18:32IND 6-7 MAS
Soh W Y was way too quick to get a point with a mid-court forehand smash.
- October 06, 2023 18:32IND 6-6 MAS
A point for India after reviewing the long call. The return was well inside the court.
- October 06, 2023 18:31IND 5-6 MAS
Wonderful defence by Satwik to return at least three quick smashes with backhand returns but the Malaysian duo got the better of the Indian this time.
- October 06, 2023 18:30IND 5-5 MAS
Satwik uses his position well to smash between Aaron and Soh to get back a point for India. Chirag ups the ante for India in the following rally to restore parity.
- October 06, 2023 18:29IND 3-5 MAS
Soh WY smashes for a point before Aaron forces Chirag to make an error while returning. Two points in succession for Malaysia.
- October 06, 2023 18:27IND 3-3 MAS
Soh’s return goes wide to give India a point.
- October 06, 2023 18:27IND 2-2 MAS
Satwik makes an error while returning a mid-court smash. Point to Malaysia.
- October 06, 2023 18:26IND 2-1 MAS
Chirag gets back-to-back points with a wonderful side-court smash to put India in the lead.
- October 06, 2023 18:25IND 0-1 MAS
A bodyline smash from Aaron will fetch the Malaysian duo’s first point in the game.
- October 06, 2023 18:23Moments away from the live action
The players are in the middle and are warming up.
- October 06, 2023 18:21World Rankings
Satwik Rankireddy - Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty - 3rd
Wooi Yik Soh - Teng Fong Aaron Chia - 5th
- October 06, 2023 18:20When and where to watch Satwik-Chirag?
You can watch the Satwik-Chirag badminton men’s doubles semifinal live on the Sony Sports Network. Live streaming updates are available on the Sonyliv app and website.
- October 06, 2023 18:09Men’s Doubles Draw & Results
- October 06, 2023 18:04Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the badminton men’s doubles semifinal match between the Indian duo of Satwik-Chirag and the Malaysian pair of Aaron Chia-Soh WY at the Beijing Gymnasium Court 1 in Hangzhou on Friday. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates as it unfolds.
