Satwik-Chirag Badminton LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: India pair wins first game 21-17, leads second 11-3 vs Malaysian duo in men’s doubles semifinal

Check the live scores, updates and highlights of the badminton men’s doubles semifinal match between Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty and the Malaysian duo of Wooi Yik Soh and Teng Fong Aaron Chia.

Updated : Oct 06, 2023 19:01 IST

Team Sportstar
India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.
India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. | Photo Credit: ANI
lightbox-info

India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. | Photo Credit: ANI

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the badminton men’s doubles semifinal match between the Indian duo of Satwik-Chirag and the Malaysian pair of Aaron Chia-Soh WY at the Beijing Gymnasium Court 1 in Hangzhou on Friday.

Scores will read IND (Satwik-Chirag) - MAS (Aaron-Soh)

  • October 06, 2023 19:04
    IND 14-4 MAS

    Chirag charges into the net and anticipated the return to get a point with a brilliant backhand shot near the net.

  • October 06, 2023 19:02
    IND 13-4 MAS

    Satwik serves, Aaron places his return to Chirag’s left for a brilliant tactical point.

  • October 06, 2023 19:02
    IND 12-4 MAS

    Soh’s backhand return goes long before an exhilarating rally.

  • October 06, 2023 19:01
    IND 11-4 MAS

    Satwik’s return goes wide to give a point to the Malaysian pair.

  • October 06, 2023 18:59
    IND 11-3 MAS

    Soh makes a mistake as his smash finds the net to give India another point. 8-point lead for India.

  • October 06, 2023 18:59
    IND 10-3 MAS

    The pair of Satwik-Chirag extends their lead to seven points after Aaron shots wide.

  • October 06, 2023 18:58
    IND 9-3 MAS

    Chirag makes sure to get a point with a low mid-court smash.

  • October 06, 2023 18:57
    IND 8-3 MAS

    Points were traded after Aaron’s return went long.

  • October 06, 2023 18:57
    IND 7-2 MAS

    There is no stopping for the Indian duo as Satwik wins back-to-back points with brilliant returns and timely smashes.

  • October 06, 2023 18:56
    IND 5-2 MAS

    Another point for India. Satwik is very impressive with this quick killing smashes.

  • October 06, 2023 18:55
    IND 4-2 MAS

    Aaron takes a point with a drop shot service before Soh wins the first point for Malaysia. Lead cut down to two.

  • October 06, 2023 18:54
    IND 4-0 MAS

    Four-point lead for the Indian duo now. Satwik’s smash worked for India this time.

  • October 06, 2023 18:54
    IND 3-0 MAS

    Soh fails to return a quick smash from Chirag as his backhand return finds the net.

  • October 06, 2023 18:53
    IND 2-0 MAS

    Make it 2-0 as Chirag wins another point.

  • October 06, 2023 18:53
    IND 1-0 MAS

    Satwik-Chirag gets a point to start the second game after Aaron’s smash goes wide.

  • October 06, 2023 18:52
    Second Games

    The players are back after a five minutes break for the second game.

  • October 06, 2023 18:49
    IND 21-17 MAS - Sat-Chi wins first game

    Aaron fails to return Chirag’s drop shot and with this, the Indian duo takes the first game.

  • October 06, 2023 18:47
    IND 20-16 MAS

    Chirag misses Soh’s drop shot. Malaysia saves the second game point.

  • October 06, 2023 18:47
    IND 20-15 MAS

    Chirag makes a service error to give a point back to Aaron and Soh.

  • October 06, 2023 18:46
    IND 20-14 MAS

    Chirag’s return helps India get a game point.

  • October 06, 2023 18:46
    IND 19-14 MAS

    India is just two points away from taking the first game.

  • October 06, 2023 18:45
    IND 18-13 MAS

    The Malaysian pair are crawling back into the game as they force Chirag to make an error after the Indian missed a low smash.

  • October 06, 2023 18:44
    IND 18-12 MAS

    Satwik wins back a point with a forehand return.

  • October 06, 2023 18:44
    IND 17-12 MAS

    The Malaysian pair takes two points back. First with the cross-court smash and the other with a receiver’s error.

  • October 06, 2023 18:43
    IND 17-10 MAS

    The duo of Satwik-Chirag are running away with the lead now. They made it 17-10 with back-to-back points.

  • October 06, 2023 18:42
    IND 15-10 MAS

    Aaron misjudges Chirag’s return and lets it go, turns out it was in that means the Indian pair will get a five-point lead!

  • October 06, 2023 18:41
    IND 14-10 MAS

    Make it a four-point lead for India after Chirag wins a point.

  • October 06, 2023 18:41
    IND 13-10 MAS

    A wonderful point for India after Satwik angled his smash to the left side of the court to end a long rally in India’s favour.

  • October 06, 2023 18:39
    IND 12-10 MAS

    Satwik sets up the point with a couple of cross-court smashes before Chirag finishes the point with a forehand smash.

  • October 06, 2023 18:37
    IND 11-10 MAS

    Satwik uses the left side gap and angles his smash to get a point and put India in the lead in the first game.

  • October 06, 2023 18:36
    IND 10-10 MAS

    Chirag restores parity after Soh tries and fails to return Chirag’s mid-court smash.

  • October 06, 2023 18:35
    IND 9-10 MAS

    Back-to-back points for Aaron and Soh.

  • October 06, 2023 18:35
    IND 9-8 MAS

    Too greedy from Chirag who tries to play a cheeky return near the net but finds the net to give a point to the Malaysian duo.

  • October 06, 2023 18:34
    IND 9-7 MAS

    Rock solid defence from the Indian duo to return quick smashes. Chirag secures the point after finding a gap on the left to place his backhand shot.

  • October 06, 2023 18:33
    IND 8-7 MAS

    Aaron’s return goes long to give India a point. Satwik-Chirag in lead.

  • October 06, 2023 18:33
    IND 7-7 MAS

    Chirag takes back the point with a lovely forehand return.

  • October 06, 2023 18:32
    IND 6-7 MAS

    Soh W Y was way too quick to get a point with a mid-court forehand smash.

  • October 06, 2023 18:32
    IND 6-6 MAS

    A point for India after reviewing the long call. The return was well inside the court.

  • October 06, 2023 18:31
    IND 5-6 MAS

    Wonderful defence by Satwik to return at least three quick smashes with backhand returns but the Malaysian duo got the better of the Indian this time.

  • October 06, 2023 18:30
    IND 5-5 MAS

    Satwik uses his position well to smash between Aaron and Soh to get back a point for India. Chirag ups the ante for India in the following rally to restore parity.

  • October 06, 2023 18:29
    IND 3-5 MAS

    Soh WY smashes for a point before Aaron forces Chirag to make an error while returning. Two points in succession for Malaysia.

  • October 06, 2023 18:27
    IND 3-3 MAS

    Soh’s return goes wide to give India a point.

  • October 06, 2023 18:27
    IND 2-2 MAS

    Satwik makes an error while returning a mid-court smash. Point to Malaysia.

  • October 06, 2023 18:26
    IND 2-1 MAS

    Chirag gets back-to-back points with a wonderful side-court smash to put India in the lead.

  • October 06, 2023 18:25
    IND 0-1 MAS

    A bodyline smash from Aaron will fetch the Malaysian duo’s first point in the game.

  • October 06, 2023 18:23
    Moments away from the live action

    The players are in the middle and are warming up.

  • October 06, 2023 18:21
    World Rankings

    Satwik Rankireddy - Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty - 3rd

    Wooi Yik Soh - Teng Fong Aaron Chia - 5th

  • October 06, 2023 18:20
    When and where to watch Satwik-Chirag?

    You can watch the Satwik-Chirag badminton men’s doubles semifinal live on the Sony Sports Network. Live streaming updates are available on the Sonyliv app and website.

  • October 06, 2023 18:09
    Men’s Doubles Draw & Results

    IMG-20231006-WA0012.jpg

  • October 06, 2023 18:04
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the badminton men’s doubles semifinal match between the Indian duo of Satwik-Chirag and the Malaysian pair of Aaron Chia-Soh WY at the Beijing Gymnasium Court 1 in Hangzhou on Friday. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates as it unfolds.

Related Topics

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2023 /

Asian Games 2022

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023: NED 52/2 (12); Iftikhar strikes first ball to remove Ackermann
    Team Sportstar
  2. Satwik-Chirag Badminton LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: India pair wins first game 21-17, leads second 11-3 vs Malaysian duo in men’s doubles semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Dravid: Gill is feeling better, haven’t ruled him out of World Cup opener against Australia yet
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023 medals tally updates: October 6 - LIVE - Men’s team wins hockey gold, silver in archery recurve, bridge; India 4th with 95 medals, 22 gold
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023 Live Score, October 6 updates and medal tally: India wins gold in men’s hockey, earns Paris Olympics spot; Satwik-Chirag in action
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
