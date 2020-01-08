Athletics

2020 Youth Olympics: Opening ceremony performer's life ‘in danger’ after horror fall

A 35-year-old Russian figureskater fell five metres onto the ice during final preparations ahead of the 2020 Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony.

Lausanne 08 January, 2020 19:42 IST

The 2020 Youth Olympic Games' opening ceremony will take place at the Vaudoise Arena in Lausanne.   -  Getty Images

The life of figure skater taking part in the opening ceremony of the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games “is in danger” after a heavy fall during practice, Swiss police said on Wednesday.

The skater, a 35-year-old Russian who lives in Germany, fell five metres (16 feet 5 inches) onto the ice during final preparations at the Vaudoise Arena in Lausanne, where the youth Games ceremony will take place on Thursday.

Police said that she was being pulled around by a motorised system connected to the Arena’s ceiling when she crashed onto the ice. She was taken to hospital with “serious injuries”, police added.

