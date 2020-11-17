2021 Paris marathon set to held on October 17: Organisers

Next year's Paris marathon will be held on October 17, six months later than scheduled, amid the COVID-19 crisis, organisers said on Tuesday.

“Every effort will be made to ensure that the autumn race takes place in safe conditions and in strict compliance with the health regulations in force,” Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) said in a statement.

This year's event had already been cancelled because of the pandemic, and the 2021 race was initially scheduled to take place on April 11.