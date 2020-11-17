More Sports Athletics Athletics 2021 Paris marathon set to held on October 17: Organisers The 2021 Paris marathon, which was originally scheduled for April 11, will be held on October 17. Reuters 17 November, 2020 17:17 IST File photo of the 2019 edition of the Paris Marathon. - Getty Images Reuters 17 November, 2020 17:17 IST Next year's Paris marathon will be held on October 17, six months later than scheduled, amid the COVID-19 crisis, organisers said on Tuesday.“Every effort will be made to ensure that the autumn race takes place in safe conditions and in strict compliance with the health regulations in force,” Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) said in a statement.This year's event had already been cancelled because of the pandemic, and the 2021 race was initially scheduled to take place on April 11. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know