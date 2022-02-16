AFI sets entry standards for Indian Open throws meet

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has set entry standards for the first Indian Open throws meet which will be held at the NIS Centre, Patiala, on February 26.

Competitions for men and women, in the 'open' category, will be conducted in shot put, discus, javelin and hammer throws. Apart from the qualification standards in the open category, the AFI has set separate entry standards for junior athletes. Only athletes who are 18 and above are eligible to attend the event.

Entry standards (for athletes born before Feb. 26, 2002):

Men: Shot put (7.260kg): 15.80m. Discus throw (2kg): 48m. Hammer throw (7.260kg): 56m.

Javelin throw (800gm): 68m.

Women: Shot put (4kg): 12.50m. Discus throw (1kg): 40m. Hammer throw (4kg): 40m.

Javelin throw (600gm): 40m.

For juniors (born on or between Feb. 27, 2002 and Feb. 26, 2004):

Men: Shot put: 14.50m. Discus throw: 42m. Hammer throw: 52m. Javelin throw: 62m.

Women: Shot put: 10m. Discus throw: 33m. Hammer throw: 36m. Javelin throw: 36.50m.