Duplantis vs Warholm 100m race Highlights: Mondo obliterates Karsten in sprint, wins with 10.37s timing

- September 05, 2024 01:30Here’s what they have to say after the race:
“I’m quite fired up. Stop playing with me,” says Mondo, the winner of the race.
“I got to give it to Mondo. He beat me fair and square, got to give it to him. He was off the blocks quite fast. Congratulations man,” says Warholm.
“It’s going to be the last time for sure,” says a smiling Warholm as he is handed the Sweden vest by Mondo, the vest the Norwegian will wear tomorrow.
- September 05, 2024 01:25Armand Duplantis beats Karsten Warholm in the 100m!
Mondo wins! The Swede runs a timing of 10.37 seconds to leave Warholm (10.47s) in his wake!
The pole vaulter came off the blocks quite quickly and maintained that throughout! Right at the end, Duplantis looks back to see and finds his friend quite some way far behind!
- September 05, 2024 01:25The crowd is star studded!
Dina Asher Smith, Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Sam Kendricks, and others are waiting for the sprint!
“Sometimes start is not the most important thing. Mondo will have to hold it till the end,” says Hansle Parchment, Olympic gold medallist.
- September 05, 2024 01:18What’s at stake?
The loser will have to wear the winner’s vest at tomorrow’s Diamond League meet!
- September 05, 2024 01:15Packed stadium welcomes to the two athletes!
The Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich, Switzerland is packed and hoots as Warholm walks in with a man dressed as a Viking following him. That man is his coach, Leif Olav Alnes.
Next up, Mondo Duplantis walks in, clad in blue. The entourage behind him includes legend Sha’Carri Richardson! The former world record holder in men’s pole vault Renaud Lavillenie is also part of it!
- September 05, 2024 01:06What they have to say ahead of the race
“I can feel it now, it’s feeling good,” says Warholm.
“There’s tension, that’s necessary. It’s gametime and its serious,” says Duplantis.
- September 05, 2024 01:05The athletes are coming out on to the track!
Friendly chatter between the athletes as they make their way out to the track. Mondo takes a sip of his Redbull can as Warholm speaks to the broadcaster.
- September 05, 2024 01:00Here are some other interesting instances of sporting legends facing off against each other in exhibition matches
- September 05, 2024 00:53How fast have Duplantis and Warholm run 100m in the past?
Duplantis last ran an official 100m race in 2018 with his personal best timings being 10.57s and 10.69s (both wind assisted).
Warholm’s best timing in 100m came in 2017 when he clocked 10.49s.
- September 05, 2024 00:51What are the World Records Duplantis and Warholm hold?
Armand Duplantis holds the WR in men’s Pole Vault with a best jump of 6.26 metres.
Karsten Warholm holds the WR in men’s 400m Hurdles with a timing of 45.94 seconds.
- September 05, 2024 00:30Why are Armand Duplantis and Karsten Warholm racing in 100m?
It all started when the two athletes floated the idea around during the 2023 Monaco Diamond League. What began as friendly banter, caught the fancy of many fans of the two superstars and eventually came to fruition.
“I think it was my suggestion. It’s starting to settle in a bit now. When I got here and saw the whole setup and it’s all official. Before I was just relaxed and this was just s**t talking with two people challenging each other,” said Duplantis at a press conference ahead of the much-awaited race.
“When the handshake goes down, it always has to happen. For both me and Mondo, this makes sense. Mondo and I didn’t create the hype, I think the event has created its own hype. People want to see this. It’s something new, it’s something that excites. I don’t even know myself who’s going to win, but I would not be shaking his hand if I wasn’t confident, that’s for sure,” Warholm chimed in.
- September 04, 2024 23:57All you need to know about the Duplantis vs Warholm race
