Jyothi Yarraji wins 60m hurdles silver at Asian Indoor Championships

12 February, 2023 19:41 IST
FILE PHOTO: Jyothi Yarraji won silver in the women’s 60m hurdles at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K MURALI KUMAR/The Hindu

Long jumper Jeswin Aldrin and 60m hurdler Jyothi Yarraji broke national indoor records while winning silver medals on the final day of the 10 th Asian indoor athletics championships in Astana, Kazakhstan on Sunday.

Aldrin, who fouled four of his six attempts in the final, jumped 7.97m in his second attempt to better his own national record of 7.93m which came in the qualification round a couple of days ago while Yarraji also bettered her performance in the heats.

RESULTS (gold medallists and Indian performances in finals)

Men

800m: 1. Ebrahim Alzofairi (Kuw) 1:49.33s.

3000m: 1. Mohamad Algarni (Qat) 7:55.25s.

60m hurdles: 1. David Yefremov (Kaz) 7.65s.

Long jump: 1. Lin Yu-Tang (Tpe) 8.02m, 2. Jeswin Aldrin (Ind) 7.97 indoor NR, OR 7.93, own, 2023.

High jump: 1. Ryoichi Akamatsu (Jpn) 2.28m, 6. Sarvesh Anil Kushare (Ind) 2.20m.

Heptathlon: 1. Yuma Maruyama (Jpn) 5801 pts.

Women

800m: 1. Wu Hongjiao (Chn) 2:06.85s.

60m hurdles: 1. Masumi Aoki (Jpn) 8.01s, 2. Jyothi Yarraji (Ind) 8.13 NR, OR 8.16 own, 2023.

Long jump: 1. Sumire Hata (Jpn) 6.64m, 5. Shaili Singh (Ind) 6.27.

High jump: 1. Nadezhda Dubovitskaya (Kaz) 1.89m, 6. Abhinaya Shetty (Ind) 1.75.

