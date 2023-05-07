Olympian Avinash Sable broke his own 5000m national record in the Sound Running Track Festival, a World Athletics Continental Tour-Silver event, at Walnut, California, on Saturday.

Avinash, whose primary event is the 3000m steeple chase where he is also the Commonwealth Games silver medallist and national record holder, clocked 13:19.30s to better his record by more than five seconds while finishing 12 th in the men’s 5000m.

ALSO READ: Commonwealth Games medallists Avinash Sable and Tejaswin Shankar to train abroad

Meanwhile, 2019 Asian bronze medallist Parul Chaudhary’s shattered 2010 Asian Games silver medallist Preeja Sreedharan’s 12-year-old women’s 5000m national record clocking 15:10.35s for the ninth spot.

The results (Indian performances only): Men: 1500 (final 2): 1. Ajay Kumar (3:39.89s). 5000m: 12. Avinash Sable (13:19.30s NR, OR own 13:25.65, 2022). 10,000m: Avinash Sable (DNF – did not finish). 3000m steeple chase: 15. Shankar Lal Swami (8:42.92s). Women: 1500m (final 2): 4, Lili Das (4:19.87s). 5000m: 9. Parul Chaudhary (15:10.35 NR, OR 15:15.89s, Preeja Sreedharan, 2010).

Praveen Chithravel went past the national record at the Prueba de Confrontacion athletics meet in Havana with a gold-winning 17.37m on Saturday. This also saw Chithravel qualify (qualification standard 17.20m) for the World Championships in Budapest in August.

ALSO READ: Praveen Chithravel goes past triple jump national record in Cuba, eye on ratification process

It was not clear whether Chithravel went through a dope test, an Athletics Federation of India criterion to ratify national records.

“We normally approve a record only after a dope test. Whether they had a dope control (in the Havana meet), I will have to collect all those details,” National chief coach Radhakrishnan Nair said on Sunday afternoon.