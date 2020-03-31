More Sports Athletics Athletics Coronavirus: Neeraj Chopra donates Rs 3 lakh Neeraj Chopra donated a total of Rs 3 lakh to the central and Haryana state relief funds to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. PTI New Delhi 31 March, 2020 14:56 IST Neeraj Chopra is currently in self-isolation at the National Institute of Sports (NIS) in Patiala after flying back from a training trip in Turkey. - AP PTI New Delhi 31 March, 2020 14:56 IST Asian Games gold medal-winning javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Tuesday donated a total of Rs 3 lakh to the central and Haryana state relief funds to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.Chopra is currently in self-isolation at the National Institute of Sports (NIS) in Patiala after flying back from a training trip in Turkey.READ: Rohit Sharma donates 80 lakhs towards fight against COVID-19“I have donated a sum of Rs.2 Lakh to #PMCARES fund and Rs.1 Lakh to the Haryana Covid Relief Fund. I hope we all can come together in our own individual capacities to bring relief during this time and help our nation overcome this pandemic,” the Commonwealth Games gold-medallist tweeted.Chopra, who hails from Panipat, has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics and is considered a strong medal contender.India’s tally of COVID-19 cases has surpassed 1000 with over 40 deaths reported so far. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.