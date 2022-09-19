Haryana’s promising javelin thrower Deepika and pole vaulter Vanshika Ghanghas broke under-18 national records on the final day of the 17th National youth athletics championships in Bhopal on Monday.

Deepika bettered her three-month old javelin record with a 51.84m effort while Vanshika cleared 3.56m and broke Nivya Antony’s five-year-old record in the girls pole vault.

Meanwhile, West Bengal sprinter Almas Kabir set a new meet record clocking 21.68s while taking the boys’ 200m gold.