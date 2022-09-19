Athletics

Deepika, Vanshika better Under-18 national records

Deepika bettered her three-month old javelin record with a 51.84m effort while Vanshika cleared 3.56m and broke Nivya Antony’s five-year-old record in the girls pole vault.

Stan Rayan
BHOPAL 19 September, 2022 21:00 IST
Deepika wins gold medal in Under-18 javelin throw at the 17th National Youth Athletics Championships at Tatya Tope Stadium, Bhopal, on September 19, 2022.

Deepika wins gold medal in Under-18 javelin throw at the 17th National Youth Athletics Championships at Tatya Tope Stadium, Bhopal, on September 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: A.M.FARUQUI

Haryana’s promising javelin thrower Deepika and pole vaulter Vanshika Ghanghas broke under-18 national records on the final day of the 17th National youth athletics championships in Bhopal on Monday.

Meanwhile, West Bengal sprinter Almas Kabir set a new meet record clocking 21.68s while taking the boys’ 200m gold.

The results (gold medallists only):
Boys: 200m: Almas Kabir (WB) 21.68s MR, OR 21.87. 1500m: Amit Chaudhry (UP) 3:57.23s. 2000m steeplechase: Suraj Kumar Pal (UP) 6:12.01s. 400m hurdles: Jerome Sanjay Nishanth (TN) 53.62s. High Jump: R. Castro Raj (TN) 1.98m. Long jump: Mohammed Atta Sazid (Har) 7.33m. Javelin throw: Arjun (Delhi) 72.92m. Hammer throw: Mohammed Aman (UP) 66.08m. 1000m medley relay: Kerala (S. Sangeeth, Kannan K.S. Kanjirapparambil, N. Adil, P Abhiram) 1:58.63. 10,000m walk: Ashish Santosh Yadav (MP) 45:32.47s.
Girls: 200m: Ruthika Saravanan (TN) 24.70s. 1500m: Laxita Vinod Sanilea (Guj) 4:42.08s. 2000m steeplechase: Ekta Pradeep Dey (MP) 7:21.17s. 400m hurdles: Shreeya Rajesh (Kar) 1:01.96s. Pole vault: Vanshika Ghanghas (Har) 3.56m NR, OR 3.55, Nivya Antony, 2017. Triple jump: Divyasri (TN) 12.21m. Shot put: V.S. Anupriya (Ker) 14.96m. Javelin throw: Deepika (Har) 51.84m NR, Old 51.37, own, 2022. 1000m medley relay: Maharashtra (Isha N. Ramteke, Gauravi U. Naik, Anushka D. Kumbhar, Isha R. Jadhav) 2:14.50s. Heptathlon: Mubssina Mohammed (Lak) 4649 points.

