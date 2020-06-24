More Sports Athletics Athletics Sumariwalla: 'Every sport in India already has several Tendulkars' Speaking about India’s talent pool, he said the athletes needed the right platform to showcase his or her talent. He said that a holistic ecosystem in sport would bring medals in the long run. PTI Mumbai 24 June, 2020 21:02 IST AFI president Adille Sumariwalla said India needed to strengthen its infrastructure to do well in the long run. - GETTY IMAGES PTI Mumbai 24 June, 2020 21:02 IST Athletics Federation of India President Adille Sumariwalla on Wednesday said that every sports discipline in the country has athletes who can be compared with Sachin Tendulkar but they need right platform to showcase their talent.Speaking about India’s chances at the Tokyo Olympics to mark the Olympic Day during a webinar organised by Sports For All, Sumariwalla said, “Every sport probably already has several Sachin Tendulkars. But each of them needs the right platform to showcase his or her talent (and become world champions).”READ: Kiren Rijiju eyes August resumption without spectators The Olympic Day was celebrated the world over on Tuesday.He said that a holistic ecosystem in sport would bring medals in the long run.“We need the best of both, hard and soft, infrastructure, especially at the grassroots level,” said Sumariwalla, who is also a vice-president of Indian Olympic Association.STAR and Disney India’s Deep Mukherjee, former CEO of CII’s Making India Play initiative, too spoke about a more bottom-up approach towards sport in India, encouraging children to play from an early age, without worrying too much about competition.“Sport is as important as Math and Science. It plays a vital role in helping a child learn and grow. It is probably the most potent weapon in the rise of a developing nation like ours,” he said. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.