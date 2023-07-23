MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

New_York_Times-Sports_Department_73949.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Fraser-Pryce shines with Madrid 100m win

Jamaican sprint star Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won the 100m at a Madrid meeting on Saturday for a second impressive win in two days.

Published : Jul 23, 2023 06:43 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

AFP
(File Photo) Fraser-Pryce won the 100m at a Madrid meeting on Saturday for a second impressive win in two days.
(File Photo) Fraser-Pryce won the 100m at a Madrid meeting on Saturday for a second impressive win in two days. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

(File Photo) Fraser-Pryce won the 100m at a Madrid meeting on Saturday for a second impressive win in two days. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Jamaican sprint star Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won the 100m at a Madrid meeting on Saturday for a second impressive win in two days.

The 2008 and 2012 Olympic gold medallist, and a five-time world champion over the distance, clocked 10.83sec.

On Thursday, the evergreen 36-year-old had triumphed in Lucerne in a time of 10.82sec.

READ | Kipyegon smashes mile world record, Warholm sparkles at Monaco Diamond League

After being restricted by a knee injury earlier in the season, Fraser-Pryce is rebuilding form and confidence ahead of the world championships in Budapest from August 19-27.

She could launch an assault on the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay in the Hungarian capital.

“I feel good. I’m happy to have had two very solid races this week. Now I’m going to focus on Budapest,” said Fraser-Pryce.

“I’m not 100% recovered from my injury yet, I must say, but I’m going to give it my all and focus on myself.”

Related Topics

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce /

world athletics championship

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Fraser-Pryce shines with Madrid 100m win
    AFP
  2. Hopman Cup: Croatia downs Spain to book final against Switzerland
    Reuters
  3. IND vs WI, 2nd Test: Batters keep West Indies in contest against India on day 3 
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 3 Highlights: West Indies crawls to 229/5 against India
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ashes 2023: Root removes Labuschagne as rain frustrates England’s Ashes push
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Team India criss-cross the country in pursuit of elusive ICC title

Ayon Sengupta
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

Ramji Srinivasan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Fraser-Pryce shines with Madrid 100m win
    AFP
  2. Kipyegon smashes mile world record, Warholm sparkles at Monaco Diamond League
    Reuters
  3. Praveen Chithravel finishes sixth in Monaco Diamond League Triple Jump; Burkina Faso’s Zango wins it late
    Team Sportstar
  4. Monaco Diamond League 2023 Highlights: Praveen Chithravel finishes sixth with 16.59m; Zango wins with 17.70m
    Team Sportstar
  5. Praveen Chithravel and Jeswin Aldrin will have to prove fitness ahead of Budapest World Championships says AFI
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Fraser-Pryce shines with Madrid 100m win
    AFP
  2. Hopman Cup: Croatia downs Spain to book final against Switzerland
    Reuters
  3. IND vs WI, 2nd Test: Batters keep West Indies in contest against India on day 3 
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 3 Highlights: West Indies crawls to 229/5 against India
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ashes 2023: Root removes Labuschagne as rain frustrates England’s Ashes push
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment