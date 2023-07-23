Fraser-Pryce shines with Madrid 100m win

Jamaican sprint star Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won the 100m at a Madrid meeting on Saturday for a second impressive win in two days.

The 2008 and 2012 Olympic gold medallist, and a five-time world champion over the distance, clocked 10.83sec.

On Thursday, the evergreen 36-year-old had triumphed in Lucerne in a time of 10.82sec.

After being restricted by a knee injury earlier in the season, Fraser-Pryce is rebuilding form and confidence ahead of the world championships in Budapest from August 19-27.

She could launch an assault on the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay in the Hungarian capital.

“I feel good. I’m happy to have had two very solid races this week. Now I’m going to focus on Budapest,” said Fraser-Pryce.

“I’m not 100% recovered from my injury yet, I must say, but I’m going to give it my all and focus on myself.”