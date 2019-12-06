Hernan Crespo to be the international ambassador for TSK 25K

Tata Steel Kolkata 25K, a World Athletics Silver Label road race, will have football legend Hernan Jorge Crespo as its international event ambassador.

The sixth edition of the event will be held on December 15, 2019.

A prolific striker, the Argentinian has scored over 300 goals in a career spanning 19 years. At international level, Crespo scored 35 goals and is Argentina's fourth highest goal scorer behind only Sergio Agüero, Gabriel Batistuta and Lionel Messi.

In 2004, he was named by Pelé in the FIFA 100 list of the world's greatest living players. Crespo never received a red card during his career.

On his role as international event ambassador, Hernan Crespo commented, “I am honoured to be a part of the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K. As a footballer, running has held a special place in my career. Whether it is sprinting from one end of the football field to another or jogging waiting for the ball, running has been an important part of my life. Argentina have played here once and I know that in this city many people follow and support Argentina, so I am already feeling at home.”

He added, “I have always had wonderful experiences in India and I am delighted to be in this beautiful country again and to be the Ambassador of an international sporting event like theTata Steel Kolkata 25K! I wish good luck to all the participants and remember that I’ll be there on race day cheering for all of you. See you soon.”