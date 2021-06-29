Hima Das set to miss Tokyo Olympics after suffering hamstring injury

Star sprinter Hima Das, who sustained a hamstring injury on Saturday while running 100m heats is set to miss the Tokyo Olympics as the women's 4x100m of which she was a part earlier clocked 44.15 seconds, well outside the targeted time of 43.03 seconds.

Hima also tried to compete in the women's 200m final, chasing 22.80 seconds to qualify for Olympics, but finished fifth in 25.03 seconds. PD Anjali (Kerala) and Lovepreet Singh (Punjab) were the winners of the women’s and men’s 200m sprints in 24.01 seconds and 21.04 seconds respectively.

Tuesday midnight is the deadline of the Olympics qualification period and the World Athletics will publish the list of qualified athletes for the Tokyo Games on Thursday.

The AFI's selection committee will meet on Saturday to pick the Indian team for the Olympics. With World Athletics responding positively to the Athletics Federation of India request to consider the 3:01.89 clocked in the 4x400m heats on Friday, the men’s team's 13th place was restored ahead of Germany, Poland and Czech Republic.

Running with a changed combination after Hima Das pulled out, the Indian women’s 4x100m relay quartet of AK Daneshwari, Archana Suseendran, S Dhanalakshmi and Dutee Chand a time of 44.15 seconds on the final day of the National Inter-State Athletics Championships which was a meet record but well short of its target (43.03 seconds) that could have earned the team a berth in the Olympic Games.