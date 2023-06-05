255-member strong contingent to represent India at Special Olympics World Summer Games

Published : Jun 05, 2023 15:54 IST - 1 MIN READ

India will be represented by a strong 255-member contingent at the Special Olympics World Summer Games to be held in Berlin, Germany from June 17 to 25.

The contingent includes 198 athletes, who will participate in 16 disciplines, and unified partners and 57 coaches.

The Special Olympics World Games are the world’s largest inclusive sporting event for people with intellectual disabilities.

A total of 700 athletes and unified partners across 190 countries will compete in 26 disciplines in Berlin.

Before their departure for Berlin on June 12, the Indian athletes will participate in a preparatory camp at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from June 7 to 11.

Special Olympics Bharat will also organise a special send-off ceremony for the contingent at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Thursday, which will be attended by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani, Indian Olympic Association chief PT Usha, cricketer Yuvraj Singh and singer Sonu Nigam, among others.