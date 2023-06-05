Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

255-member strong contingent to represent India at Special Olympics World Summer Games

The Indian contingent for the Special Olympics World Summer Games includes 198 athletes, who will participate in 16 disciplines, and unified partners and 57 coaches.

Published : Jun 05, 2023 15:54 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Members of Special Olympic Bharat.
Members of Special Olympic Bharat. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Members of Special Olympic Bharat. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

India will be represented by a strong 255-member contingent at the Special Olympics World Summer Games to be held in Berlin, Germany from June 17 to 25.

ALSO READ
Asian U20 Athletics Championship: Shivam bags silver in Javelin throw; Shakeel wins bronze in 800m

The contingent includes 198 athletes, who will participate in 16 disciplines, and unified partners and 57 coaches.

The Special Olympics World Games are the world’s largest inclusive sporting event for people with intellectual disabilities.

A total of 700 athletes and unified partners across 190 countries will compete in 26 disciplines in Berlin.

Before their departure for Berlin on June 12, the Indian athletes will participate in a preparatory camp at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from June 7 to 11.

Special Olympics Bharat will also organise a special send-off ceremony for the contingent at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Thursday, which will be attended by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani, Indian Olympic Association chief PT Usha, cricketer Yuvraj Singh and singer Sonu Nigam, among others.

Related Topics

Special Olympics /

Indian Olympic Association /

PT Usha /

Yuvraj Singh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. 255-member strong contingent to represent India at Special Olympics World Summer Games
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian U20 Athletics Championship: Shivam bags silver in Javelin throw; Shakeel wins bronze in 800m
    Team Sportstar
  3. Barcelona not giving up hope of bringing Lionel Messi back to Spanish football
    AP
  4. Indian sports news wrap, June 5
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia refute claims on withdrawing wrestlers protest
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. 255-member strong contingent to represent India at Special Olympics World Summer Games
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian U20 Athletics Championship: Shivam bags silver in Javelin throw; Shakeel wins bronze in 800m
    Team Sportstar
  3. Jim Hines, first sprinter under 10 secs, dies aged 76
    AFP
  4. Duplantis sets new 2023 pole vault best
    AFP
  5. Asian U20 Athletics Championship: Heena Mallick, Bharatpreet Singh win gold; Antima Pal bags bronze in 5,000m event
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. 255-member strong contingent to represent India at Special Olympics World Summer Games
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian U20 Athletics Championship: Shivam bags silver in Javelin throw; Shakeel wins bronze in 800m
    Team Sportstar
  3. Barcelona not giving up hope of bringing Lionel Messi back to Spanish football
    AP
  4. Indian sports news wrap, June 5
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia refute claims on withdrawing wrestlers protest
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment