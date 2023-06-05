Asian U20 Athletics Championship: Shivam bags silver in javelin throw; Shakeel wins bronze in 800m

Published : Jun 05, 2023 15:29 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Shivam Lohakare of India after winnings a silver medal in the Javelin throw event at the Asian U20 Athletics Championship in Yecheon on Monday. | Photo Credit: Twitter/Athletics Federation of India

India’s Shivam Lohakare won the silver medal in Javelin throw with a throw of 72.34m at the Asian U20 Athletics Championship in Yecheon on Monday.

While Mohit Chaudhary finished on seventh with a throw of 62.72m.

In the 800m event, India’s Shakeel won bronze medal with a season best time of 1:49.79 on Monday. In the same event, Shyam Malik clocked 1:51.30 to finish fifth.

Sharuk Khan clocked 8:51.74 in men’s 3000m steeplechase to win yet another silver medal for India.

Earlier on Sunday, Heena Mallick won India’s first gold medal in the women’s 400m event. Mallick won her race in 53.31 secs. Bharatpreet Singh clinched India’s second gold in the tournament with a 55.66m throw in the men’s discus throw event.

Antima Pal won bronze in the women’s 5000m race, which was India’s first medal in the tournament. Her time of 17:17.11 secs ensured that she finished third.