Indian Grand Prix-1 now open only to national campers

Just a day after announcing that there would be strict screening for non-campers at the Indian Grand Prix-1, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has now decided that the event in Patiala on Friday would be only for national campers.

“Following the necessary directions and advisory regarding entry into the SAI NS-NIS campus issued to AFI, we regret to inform you (non-campers) that your entry for the IGP-1 competition is not accepted,” the AFI said in a statement on Tuesday to athletes and coaches.

RELATED| First two Indian GP's to be held behind closed doors due to COVID-19

“However, in order to provide you a fair chance to compete in athletics competitions, AFI will introduce new competitions once prevailing conditions improve and restrictions are lifted.”

The AFI did not specify whether the restrictions would apply for the Indian GP-2 also.