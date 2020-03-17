More Sports Athletics Athletics Indian Grand Prix-1 now open only to national campers The Athletics Federation of India has decided that the Indian Grand Prix-1, scheduled to begin in Patiala on Monday, would be only for national campers. Team Sportstar KOCHI 17 March, 2020 22:57 IST The AFI announced on Monday that the Indian Grand Prix-1 is only for the national campers. [Representative image] - Getty Images Team Sportstar KOCHI 17 March, 2020 22:57 IST Just a day after announcing that there would be strict screening for non-campers at the Indian Grand Prix-1, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has now decided that the event in Patiala on Friday would be only for national campers.“Following the necessary directions and advisory regarding entry into the SAI NS-NIS campus issued to AFI, we regret to inform you (non-campers) that your entry for the IGP-1 competition is not accepted,” the AFI said in a statement on Tuesday to athletes and coaches.RELATED| First two Indian GP's to be held behind closed doors due to COVID-19 “However, in order to provide you a fair chance to compete in athletics competitions, AFI will introduce new competitions once prevailing conditions improve and restrictions are lifted.”The AFI did not specify whether the restrictions would apply for the Indian GP-2 also. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.