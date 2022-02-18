Ingebrigtsen breaks 1500m indoor world record

Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen broke the world indoor record in the 1500m when he ran 3min 30.60sec on Thursday in Lievin in northern France and then set his sights on back-to-back world titles later this year.

The Norwegian cut 0.46sec from the record set three years ago by Ethiopian Samuel Tefera, who was second on Thursday in 3:33.70.

It was the 21-year-old Ingebrigtsen's first world record.

"This is always a fast race and it's a really nice arena," said Ingebrigtsen, who won in Lievin last year in a European indoor record of 3:31.80.

"I like to finish strong; I think it's nice for the crowd but it's also nice for me to speed up going into the finish."

Tefera held the lead until the last 250 metres before Ingebrigtsen broke away.

On top of the list of targets for 2022 is the world outdoor title in Eugene in July.

There, Ingebrigtsen will also be favoured to beat world record of Moroccan legend Hicham El Guerrouj whose time of 3min 26sec has stood for 24 years.

"I basically wanted to do the best time possible but breaking a world record is a dream come true so I'm very happy," the Norwegian added on Thursday.

"It's my first so I'll remember this evening for a very long time and I hope that in the future I will beat other records."

Another Olympic champion, Marcell Jacobs won the 60m.

The Italian finished in 6.50sec ahead of the Americans, Cravont Charleston (6.52) and Elijah Hall (6.57).

For Jacobs, who is preparing for the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade in March, it was his third race of the indoor season after taking a break following his surprise golds in the 100m and the 4x100m relay in Tokyo in August.

He was slightly slower than his time in Lodz, Poland, last Friday.

"I'm a little disappointed with the time. I still need more practice but I feel like I still have another gear," said Jacobs.

"I'm still happy to have won."

Grant Holloway of the United States dominated the 60m hurdles, winning 7.35sec, the best world performance of the year.

Frenchman Pascal Martinot-Lagarde was second in 7.46 with another American, Jared Eaton finishing third in 7.51.

"Technically it was good even if there are always small things that we can improve," said Holloway.

"But I only arrived here two days before the race and I set another very good time so I'm satisfied."

Holloway, who owns the world record in a time of 7.29sec, is also the second all-time performer in the 110m hurdles with 12.81.

However, he endured a frustrating 2021, marked by his second place at the Tokyo Olympics where he had been the overwhelming favourite.