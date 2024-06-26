Inter-State Athletics C’ships 2024: Preview, live streaming info, when and where to watch

The absence of Olympic javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra notwithstanding, there will be no lack of star power as the country’s remaining top track and field athletes vie for Paris Olympics berths during the National Inter-State Championships beginning on Thursday.

The championships will serve as the final qualifying event for the upcoming Paris Games where the athletics events begin on August 1. Incidentally, the final day of the four-day championships -- June 30 -- also coincides with the Olympics qualifying window deadline.

Chopra will skip the championships as there is only a few days gap before the Paris Diamond League on July 7, in which he is set to compete. He competed in the Federation Cup in Bhubaneswar last month, winning a gold.

When will National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships 2024 take place? National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships 2024 will take place from June 27 to 30. Where will National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships 2024 be held? National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships 2024 will be held in Panchkula, Haryana.

In the absence of Chopra, the likes of Avinash Sable (men’s 3000m steeplechase), Kishore Jena (men’s javelin throw), Ram Baboo (men’s 20km race walk) and Parul Chaudhary (women’s 3000m steeplechase) -- all of whom have booked Paris Games berths by breaching the qualifying standards -- will headline the championships.

Other athletes who can book Paris ticket through world ranking quota like Jyothi Yarraji (women’s 100m hurdles), Annu Rani (women’s javelin throw), DP Manu (men’s javelin throw), Tajinderpal Singh Toor (men’s shot put), Jeswin Aldrin (men’s long jump), Praveen Chitravel and Abdulla Aboobacker (both men’s triple jump) have also entered their names.

Toor, an Asian record holder till a few days back, told PTI on Tuesday that he is dealing with a slight ankle pain and his doctor told him not to throw for three-four weeks. But his name figured in Wednesday’s updated entry list of the AFI.

-PTI