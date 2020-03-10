Javelin thrower Shivpal Singh qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

Javelin thrower Shivpal Singh qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after a throw of 85.47m at the ACNW League Meeting in Potchefstroom, South Africa on Tuesday.

The Olympic qualification mark is 85m.



Singh joins fellow javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra in representing the country in the discipline at Tokyo later this year. Arshdeep Singh, the other Indian in the fray at the meet, failed to cross the Olympic mark, registering a best throw of 75.02m.





Good news from track and field as #ShivpalSingh qualifies for #Tokyo2020 in men’s javelin throw after an effort of 85.47m at the ACNW League Meeting in South Africa. Qualification mark was 85m. Congratulations Shival! pic.twitter.com/vIcuGUbyNg — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 10, 2020

In February, the Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) of Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Thursday cleared Rs 1.3 crore for athletes’ training across seven disciplines including athletics, shooting and para-sports. Singh's equipment requirements were approved among other requests which saw Rs.1.3 CR worth of funds sanctioned for athletes training in the Olympic year.



Earlier this year, Neeraj Chopra, coming back after spending nearly a year away from the field due to injury, breached the 2020 Tokyo Olympic qualification mark by throwing 87.86m at the meet. Fellow thrower Rohit Yadav had also taken part in this event, but could only manage a best throw of 77.61m.