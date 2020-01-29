More Sports Athletics Athletics Neeraj Chopra makes comeback with 87.86m throw in South Africa Neeraj Chopra, coming back from injury, breached the 2020 Tokyo Olympic qualification mark by throwing 87.86m at the ACNW League Meeting in South Africa. Team Sportstar Chennai 29 January, 2020 02:11 IST An elbow injury forced Neeraj Chopra to miss competitive action for most part of 2019. - AFP Team Sportstar Chennai 29 January, 2020 02:11 IST Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra completed a successful comeback from injury by registering a throw of 87.86m at the ACNW League meeting in Potchefstroom, South Africa on Tuesday. 87.86 mtrFeeling super awesome to be back in the competition mode.Thank you everyone for your good wishes and supporting me always जय हिंद pic.twitter.com/gO8iCMG8Di— Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) January 28, 2020 The throw saw him breach the Olympic qualification mark of 85m. An Athletics Federation of India (AFI) official told Sportstar that the event was a ratified international meet since it also featured three French participants, and hence his throw should count. In turn, it would also earn him a spot at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. However, an official statement from the Federation is awaited.READ: Arm and the man The event also featured another Indian thrower, Rohit Yadav, who threw 77.61m to finish second. The three Frenchmen failed to cross the 70m mark. Neeraj Chopra finished first at the ACNW League meeting with a throw of 87.86m. - Special Arrangement An elbow injury forced Neeraj to miss competitive action for most part of 2019. He underwent surgery in May, carefully pacing his rehabilitation since. Neeraj was expected to participate in the National Open Athletics Championship late last year, but the AFI decided against it to allow the Asian Games gold medallist more time to get competition ready. Neeraj also missed the IAAF World Championships, the Diamond League and the Asian Championships during his time away from the field. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.