Neeraj Chopra makes comeback with 87.86m throw in South Africa

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra completed a successful comeback from injury by registering a throw of 87.86m at the ACNW League meeting in Potchefstroom, South Africa on Tuesday.

87.86 mtr

Feeling super awesome to be back in the competition mode.

Thank you everyone for your good wishes and supporting me always जय हिंद pic.twitter.com/gO8iCMG8Di — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) January 28, 2020

The throw saw him breach the Olympic qualification mark of 85m. An Athletics Federation of India (AFI) official told Sportstar that the event was a ratified international meet since it also featured three French participants, and hence his throw should count. In turn, it would also earn him a spot at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. However, an official statement from the Federation is awaited.

The event also featured another Indian thrower, Rohit Yadav, who threw 77.61m to finish second. The three Frenchmen failed to cross the 70m mark.

An elbow injury forced Neeraj to miss competitive action for most part of 2019. He underwent surgery in May, carefully pacing his rehabilitation since. Neeraj was expected to participate in the National Open Athletics Championship late last year, but the AFI decided against it to allow the Asian Games gold medallist more time to get competition ready.



Neeraj also missed the IAAF World Championships, the Diamond League and the Asian Championships during his time away from the field.