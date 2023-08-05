Jeswin Aldrin wins long jump gold at Citius Meeting in Switzerland

Indian long-jumper Jeswin Aldrin clinched gold with a best jump of 8.22m at the Citius Meeting in Bern, Switzerland on Friday.

Aldrin holds the long jump national record with 8.42m, set in March earlier this year at Inspire Institute of Sport Near Vidyanagar Township, Bellary.

He had won silver at the Asian Indoor Championships with 7.97m in Kazakhstan in February this year.

