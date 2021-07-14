Tokyo Olympics: Vetter slams slippery track, bad organisation Gateshead Diamond League

German javelin thrower Johannes Vetter pulled no punches in his criticism of the Gateshead International Stadium track and competition organisers where a Diamond League meet took place on Tuesday.

The Olympic favourite who threw a season's best of 96.29m in May - the third longest throw ever - won the competition at Gateshead but only managed a 85.25m throw. Vetter was left "disappointed" after having to endure a "super slippery track" and poor organisation.

"What a shit competition… I am not someone that is usually looking for excuses, but I am truly disappointed in today’s conditions and organization," Vetter wrote on Instagram.





"It started with a super slippery track, apparently the organizer doesn’t care about the increased risk of injury, followed by a ridiculous waiting period before our last attempt just to please the TV broadcast."

Tagging the Diamond League handle, he said, "YOU expect professional and exceptional performances and results but fail to offer the appropriate conditions, embarrassing!"

"Maybe the [prize] money would be better invested in a new track. Only with an appropriate track I will reconsider whether to come back or not."

The 28-year-old has a personal best throw of 97.76m, which he made in September last year and looks on course to beat the once unachievable world record of 98.48m set by Jan Zelezny in 1996.

"I'm back in Germany before Tokyo and I want to throw 90m again," Vetter said after the competition on Tuesday.

"The world record is possible in Tokyo. You can't plan throws though and if it happens it happens. The first goal is staying healthy, getting the gold medal and then I think about the world record."