Jyothi Yarraji clocks sub-13, wins 100m hurdles gold at Federation Cup in Ranchi

Jyothi Yarraji won the women’s 100m hurdles gold medal at the 26th National Federation Cup athletics championships at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Ranchi on Wednesday with a new meet record.

Jyothi improved her own meet record of 13.18 seconds set during the heats on Tuesday by clocking 12.89 seconds in the final. The Andhra Pradesh athlete fell just seven hundredths of a second short of her own National Record of 12.82s from last year’s National Open Athletics Championship in Bengaluru.

Great! Jyothi Yarraji improves her Fed Cup 100m hurdles record. She clocks 12.89 secs to win gold. pic.twitter.com/IFTsQAISda — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) May 17, 2023

She had legal wind assistance during the race. However, the record is subject to ratification.

Tamil Nadu’s R. Nithya Ramraj S. finished second with 13.44s while Jharkhand’s Sapna Kumari took the bronze medal with 13.58s.

READ: When Johannes Vetter told Annu Rani about the secret behind his big throws

All three finished inside the qualification mark of 13.63s set by the Athletics Federation of India for the upcoming Asian Championships. Fourth-placed Pragyan Prasant of Odisha too clocked 13.60s.

In the men’s 110m hurdles final, Maharashtra’s Tejas Ashok Shirse won gold with a timing of 13.72s while Rajasthan’s Madhvendra Sing Shekhawat (14.01s) and Kerala’s Sachin Binu (14.23s) finished second and third, respectively. Tejas had set a new meet record of 13.61s during the heats on Tuesday. However, tthe Asian Championships qualification mark for men is 13.57s.