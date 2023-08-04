Jyothi Yarraji betters own National Record in women’s 100m hurdles, wins bronze at World University Games

India’s Jyothi Yarraji improved her own National Record in women’s 100m hurdles as she won a bronze medal at the FISU World University Games in Chengdu, China, on her Friday.

Jyothi, the 23-year-old from Visakhapatnam, finished in third position with a timing of 12.78s (wind speed: +1 m/s), better than her gold medal-winning performance of 12.82s at the 61st National Open Athletics Championship in Bengaluru last year.

China’s Wu Yanni (12.76s) took silver while Slovakia’s Viktoria Forster (12.72s) won gold.

Jyothi, a student at Mahatma Gandhi University in Kottayam, fell just short of the Paris Olympics qualifying mark of 12.77s.

Another national record holder sprinter, Amlan Borgohain also won a bronze medal in men’s 200m race with a season’s best time of 20.55 seconds. The 25-year-old missed his own national record (20.52) by a whisker.

Tsebo Isadore Matsoso of South Africa won the gold with a time of 20.36 while Yudai Nishi of Japan was second in 20.46.

With the two medals on Friday, India now has won 11 gold, 5 silver and 9 bronze, placed at fourth spot in the standings. China is on top of the medals tally, followed by Korea and Japan.

With inputs from PTI