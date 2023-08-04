MagazineBuy Print

Jyothi Yarraji betters own National Record in women’s 100m hurdles, wins bronze at World University Games

Jyothi finished in third position with a timing of 12.78s (wind speed: +1 m/s), better than her gold medal-winning performance of 12.82s at the 61st National Open Athletics Championship in Bengaluru last year.

Published : Aug 04, 2023 19:15 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India's Jyothi Yarraji won bronze medal in women's 100m hurdles at World University Games in Chengdu on Friday with a new national record.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Jyothi Yarraji won bronze medal in women’s 100m hurdles at World University Games in Chengdu on Friday with a new national record. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Jyothi Yarraji won bronze medal in women’s 100m hurdles at World University Games in Chengdu on Friday with a new national record. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu

India’s Jyothi Yarraji improved her own National Record in women’s 100m hurdles as she won a bronze medal at the FISU World University Games in Chengdu, China, on her Friday.

Jyothi, the 23-year-old from Visakhapatnam, finished in third position with a timing of 12.78s (wind speed: +1 m/s), better than her gold medal-winning performance of 12.82s at the 61st National Open Athletics Championship in Bengaluru last year.

China’s Wu Yanni (12.76s) took silver while Slovakia’s Viktoria Forster (12.72s) won gold.

READ MORE | World Archery Championships 2023: India wins gold

Jyothi, a student at Mahatma Gandhi University in Kottayam, fell just short of the Paris Olympics qualifying mark of 12.77s.

Another national record holder sprinter, Amlan Borgohain also won a bronze medal in men’s 200m race with a season’s best time of 20.55 seconds. The 25-year-old missed his own national record (20.52) by a whisker.

Tsebo Isadore Matsoso of South Africa won the gold with a time of 20.36 while Yudai Nishi of Japan was second in 20.46.

With the two medals on Friday, India now has won 11 gold, 5 silver and 9 bronze, placed at fourth spot in the standings. China is on top of the medals tally, followed by Korea and Japan. 

With inputs from PTI

