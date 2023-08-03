MagazineBuy Print

World University Games: Tejaswin finishes sixth, Poorva enters final

Shankar, the national record holder with 2.29m who qualified for the final with 2.20m, cleared all the heights till 2.15m in his first attempt but failed at the next height, 2.20m.

Published : Aug 03, 2023 21:12 IST

Stan Rayan
Tejaswin Shankar finished joint sixth at the World University Games. (File Photo)
Tejaswin Shankar finished joint sixth at the World University Games. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Tejaswin Shankar finished joint sixth at the World University Games. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: REUTERS

High jumper Tejaswin Shankar, with 2.15m, finished joint sixth at the World University Games in Chengdu on Thursday.

Shankar, the national record holder with 2.29m who qualified for the final with 2.20m, cleared all the heights till 2.15m in his first attempt but failed at the next height, 2.20m.

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Ukraine’s Vladyslay Lavskyi took the gold with 2.25m while three athletes shared the bronze with 2.20m. Shankar shared the sixth place with two others.

Meanwhile, Asian champion Jyothi Yarraji topped her 100m hurdles heat in 13.12s and breezed into the semifinal. Prasanti Sahu, the other Indian in the event, was fifth in her heat in 13.75 and crashed out.

Yamandeep Sharma and Stalin Joes Stephen finished eighth and 10th in the decathlon while national record-holder Amlan Borgohain qualified for the 200m semifinal after winning his heat in 21.00s and Poorva Sawant (12.81m, 7th in qual. group) progressed to the women’s triple jump final.

Tanya Disappoints

The big disappointment was Tanya Chaudhary, who qualified for the next month’s Asian Games with a personal best 63.16m at the recent Inter-State Nationals where she took the silver, could only manage 54.27m and bowed out after finishing seventh in the qualification round.

The results (gold medallists & Indian performances in finals):

Men: 400m: 1. Ricardo Coelho (Por) 44.79s. 1500m: 1. Robert Benoit (Fra) 3:38.61s.

3000m steeple chase: 1. Christian Mergenthaler (Ger) 8:38.42s. High jump: 1.Vladyslay Lavskyi (Ukr) 2.25m, 6. Tejaswin Shankar (Ind) 2.15. Triple jump: 1. Su Wen (Chn) 17.01m. Decathlon: 1. Vilem Strasky (Cze) 7925 pts; 8. Yamandeep Sharma (Ind) 6897 pts, 10. Stalin Joes Stephen (Ind) 6393.

Women: 400m: 1. Marlie Viljoen (RSA) 52.38s. 800m: 1. Laura Pellicoro (Ita) 2:04.20s. 400m hurdles: 1. Alice Muraro (Ita) 55.48s. Javelin throw: 1. Eda Tugsuz (Tur) 59.05m.

