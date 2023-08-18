Javelin thrower Jena cleared for World Athletics Championships after visa approved

Javelin thrower Kishore Jena’s visa was approved by the Hungarian Embassy on Friday, allowing him to compete in the World Athletics Championships in Budapest starting August 19.

Jena, one of the four Indian javelin throwers to qualify, won gold in the Sri Lankan National Championships with a personal best of 84.38m and qualified for the event through the world ranking quota.

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra had urged the government to help Jena obtain his Hungary visa.

“Just heard that there are issues with Kishore Jena’s visa, preventing him from entering Hungary for the World Championships. I hope the authorities are able to find a solution, as this is one of the biggest moments of his career. Let’s do everything we can,” Chopra wrote on his social media on Thursday.