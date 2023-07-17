List of medals India won at Asian Athletics Championships 2023

The Indian contingent had a fruitful campaign in the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships, racking up a total of 27 medals, the county’s joint-best haul at the continental event, equalling the tally from the 2017 edition at home.

India finished third in the medals table behind Japan (37) and China (22) with the latter occupying second by virtue of its higher gold medal tally (8).

Read More: Avinash Sable qualifies for 2024 Paris Olympics after finishing 6th in Diamond League

India had six gold medals from Jyothi Yarraji, Parul Chaudhary, Tajinder Pal Singh Toor, Abdulla Aboobacker, Ajay Kumar Saroj and the mixed relay team.