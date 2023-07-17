MagazineBuy Print

List of medals India won at Asian Athletics Championships 2023

India finished with 27 overall medals including six golds at the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok.

Published : Jul 17, 2023 06:15 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jyothi Yarraji continued her excellent 2023 with yet another gold medal at the Asian Athletics Championships.
Jyothi Yarraji continued her excellent 2023 with yet another gold medal at the Asian Athletics Championships. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Jyothi Yarraji continued her excellent 2023 with yet another gold medal at the Asian Athletics Championships. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/ The Hindu

The Indian contingent had a fruitful campaign in the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships, racking up a total of 27 medals, the county’s joint-best haul at the continental event, equalling the tally from the 2017 edition at home.

India finished third in the medals table behind Japan (37) and China (22) with the latter occupying second by virtue of its higher gold medal tally (8).

Read More: Avinash Sable qualifies for 2024 Paris Olympics after finishing 6th in Diamond League

India had six gold medals from Jyothi Yarraji, Parul Chaudhary, Tajinder Pal Singh Toor, Abdulla Aboobacker, Ajay Kumar Saroj and the mixed relay team.

India medal-winners at Asian Athletics Championships
Gold (6): Jyothi Yarraji (100m hurdles) - 13.08s; Parul Chaudhary (3000m steeplechase) - 9:38.76; Tajinderpal SIngh Toor (shot put) - 20.23m; Abdulla Aboobacker (Triple jump) - 16.92m; Ajay Kumar Saroj (1500m) - 3:41.51; Mixed Relay Team (4x400m) - 3:14.70
*Mixed relay team - Rajesh Ramesh, Aishwarya Mishra, Amoj Jacob, Subha Venkatesan
Silver (12): Jyothi Yarraji (200m) - 23.13s; Chanda (800m) - 2:01.58; Parul Chaudhary (5000m) - 15:52.35; Priyanka Goswami (20km racewalk) - 1:34:24; Shaili Singh (long jump) - 6.54m; Abha Khatua (Shot put) - 18.06m; Swapna Barman (Heptathlon) - 5840 points; DP Manu (Javelin) - 81.01m; M. Sreeshankar (long jump) - 8.37m; Sarvesh Anil Kushare (high jump) - 2.26m; Men’s relay Team (4x400) - 3:01.80; Krishan Kumar (800m) - 1:45.88
*Relay team - Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Variyathodi, Rajesh Ramesh, Mijo Kurian
Bronze (9): Manpreet Kaur (Shot put) - 17.00m; Women’s relay team (4x400m) - 3:33.73; Ankita (5000m) - 16:03.33; Aishwarya Mishra (400m) - 53.07s; Tejaswin Shankar (Decathlon) - 7527 points; Santhosh Kumar (400m hurdles) - 49.09s; Vikash Singh (20km racewalk) - 1:29.32; Abhishek Pal (10000m) - 29:33.26; Gulveer Singh (5000m) - 13:48.33
*Women’s relay team - Rezoana Mallick, Aishwarya Mishra, Jyothika Sri Dandi, Subha Venkatesan

Related Topics

Asian Athletics Championships /

Murali Sreeshankar /

Jyothi Yarraji /

Tajinder Pal Singh Toor

