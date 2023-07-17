The Indian contingent had a fruitful campaign in the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships, racking up a total of 27 medals, the county’s joint-best haul at the continental event, equalling the tally from the 2017 edition at home.
India finished third in the medals table behind Japan (37) and China (22) with the latter occupying second by virtue of its higher gold medal tally (8).
Read More: Avinash Sable qualifies for 2024 Paris Olympics after finishing 6th in Diamond League
India had six gold medals from Jyothi Yarraji, Parul Chaudhary, Tajinder Pal Singh Toor, Abdulla Aboobacker, Ajay Kumar Saroj and the mixed relay team.
India medal-winners at Asian Athletics Championships
Latest on Sportstar
- List of medals India won at Asian Athletics Championships 2023
- List of Wimbledon men’s singles champions in Open era: Alcaraz becomes third-youngest winner after Borg, Becker
- Wimbledon 2023, Day 14 Results: Alcaraz stuns Djokovic in men’s final, Hsieh-Strycova pair clinches women’s doubles title
- List of records Alcaraz set by beating Djokovic to win Wimbledon 2023 title
- Wimbledon 2023 Men’s Final HIGHLIGHTS: Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic in five-set thriller, wins maiden title at The Championships
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE