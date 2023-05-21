Athletics

Perez shaves 29 seconds off 35 km race walk world record

Holding a Spanish flag, Perez broke the tape at the World Athletics Race Walking Tour Gold event with a time of two hours, 37 minutes and 15 seconds in the Czech Republic town of Podebrady -- 29 seconds faster than Garcia’s mark.

Reuters
BENGALURU 21 May, 2023 17:28 IST
BENGALURU 21 May, 2023 17:28 IST
FILE PHOTO: Maria Perez of Spain in action.

FILE PHOTO: Maria Perez of Spain in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Holding a Spanish flag, Perez broke the tape at the World Athletics Race Walking Tour Gold event with a time of two hours, 37 minutes and 15 seconds in the Czech Republic town of Podebrady -- 29 seconds faster than Garcia’s mark.

Spain’s Maria Perez broke the women’s 35 km race walk world record by nearly half a minute at the European Race Walking Team Championships on Sunday, eclipsing the mark set by Peru’s Kimberly Garcia just two months ago.

Holding a Spanish flag, Perez broke the tape at the World Athletics Race Walking Tour Gold event with a time of two hours, 37 minutes and 15 seconds in the Czech Republic town of Podebrady -- 29 seconds faster than Garcia’s mark.

Perez completed a Spanish clean sweep of the podium, finishing more than eight minutes ahead of Raquel Gonzalez while Cristina Montesinos was third.

Garcia, the world champion in both the 20 km and 35 km walk, had set the record in March with a time of 2:37:44 in Dudince, Slovakia.

Read more stories on Athletics.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Mo Farah announces Great North Run as his final race

Murali Sreeshankar on aiming for an Olympic medal, camaraderie for other jumpers, plans for 2023 season

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

Slide shows

2023 Laureus World Sports Awards- In Pictures

Top five moments of the Commonwealth Games

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us