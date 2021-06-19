More Sports Athletics Athletics Milkha Singh, Indian sprinting great, passes away at age 91 Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh passed away in Chandigarh on Friday. He was 91. Team Sportstar 19 June, 2021 00:15 IST Milkha Singh, a four-time Asian Games gold medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion, missed the bronze medal at the 1960 Rome Olympics by 1/100th of a second. - The Hindu Team Sportstar 19 June, 2021 00:15 IST Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh passed away in Chandigarh on late Friday. He was 91.Family Statement Dear Members of the MediaIt is with extreme sadness that we would like to inform you that Milkha Singh Ji passed away at 11.30 pm. on the 18th of June 2021.He fought hard but God has his ways and it was perhaps true love and companionship that both our mother Nirmal ji and now Dad have passed away in a matter of 5 days. We are deeply indebted to the doctors at PGI for their valiant efforts and the love and prayers we received from across the world and from yourselves. We Thank You Milkha FamilyHis wife, Nirmal Kaur, former Indian women volleyball team captain, had passed away at a Mohali hospital last week due to complications related to COVID-19 infection.Milkha had also contracted Covid-19 and was hospitalised on June 3. He was shifted out of the COVID ICU on Wednesday after testing negative for the virus. Milkha Singh's condition turns critical: hospital sources However, after he developed a fever and his oxygen saturation level also dropped, he was moved back to the Intensive Care Unit of the PGIMER hospital.The legendary athlete, a four-time Asian Games gold medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion, missed the bronze medal at the 1960 Rome Olympics by 1/100th of a second. His timing at the Italian capital was a national record for 38 years till Paramjeet Singh broke it in 1998. He also represented India in the 1956 and 1964 Olympics and was bestowed the Padma Shri in 1959. Read more stories on Athletics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :