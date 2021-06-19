Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Milkha Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes to Milkha Singh - the Indian sprint legend, who passed away on Friday after a month long battle with COVID-19.

"In the passing away of Shri Milkha Singh Ji, we have lost a colossal sportsperson, who captured the nation’s imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians. His inspiring personality endeared himself to millions. Anguished by his passing away," PM Modi tweeted.

READ: Milkha Singh passes away aged 91 due to COVID-19 complications

"I had spoken to Shri Milkha Singh Ji just a few days ago. Little did I know that it would be our last conversation. Several budding athletes will derive strength from his life journey. My condolences to his family and many admirers all over the world," he added.

In the passing away of Shri Milkha Singh Ji, we have lost a colossal sportsperson, who captured the nation’s imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians. His inspiring personality endeared himself to millions. Anguished by his passing away. pic.twitter.com/h99RNbXI28 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2021

Tributes poured in from the sports fraternity as well. Tennis ace Sania Mirza wrote: Had the honour of meeting you and you blessed me so many times .. the kindest and warmest RIP Milkha Singh sir .. the world will miss a legend like you .. #MilkhaSingh"

India cricketer Harbhajan Singh, too, took to Twitter to pay homage. "Very sad,heartbreaking to hear flying sikh Sardar Milkha singh ji is no more.. waheguru #RIPMilkhaSinghJi," Harbhajan wrote.