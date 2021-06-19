Athletics Remembering Milkha Singh, the flying Sikh Indian sprint legend Milkha Singh, fondly known as the 'Flying Sikh', breathed his last on Friday. He was 91. Here, we take a look at some of the most iconic moments of his decorated career. Team Sportstar 19 June, 2021 01:19 IST Team Sportstar 19 June, 2021 01:19 IST Milkha Singh (right top corner) missed an Olympic track and field medal at Rome in 1960 by one hundredth of a second. It was one of the most memorable quarter-mile races. 1/10 Milkha Singh won gold in the 400m and 4x400m relay at the 1962 Asian Games in Jakarta. He also represented India in the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, where his 4x400m relay team failed to make it out of the heat stages. Photo: The Hindu 2/10 Milkha Singh, the Flying Sikh, was awarded the Padma Shri in 1959. Photo: The Hindu 3/10 Milkha Singh, winner of the 400 metres event at the first ever Indo-German athletic meet held in New Delhi, seen in action on October 25, 1962. Second was Hans Joachim Reske (Germany). Photo: The Hindu 4/10 Former Delhi chief minister, the late Sheila Dikshit, hands over the Commonwealth Games torch to Milkha Singh at the start of the Queen's Baton relay at Red Fort in New Delhi on September 14, 2005. Photo: The Hindu 5/10 Former BCCI president Raj Singh Dungarpur drapes a "ponnadai" around the 'Legend of Indian Sport' awardee, Milkha Singh, at the Sportstar awards in 1997. 6/10 Milkha Singh presenting a pair of spikes he wore at the 1960 Rome Olympics to his on-screen counterpart, Bollywood actor-director Farhan Akhtar during the announcement of a film on his life titled ‘Bhag Milkha Bhag’ in Chandigarh on February 21, 2012. These spikes were fetched during an auction by Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, who produced the film. Photo: The Hindu 7/10 Milkha Singh with actor Farhan Akhtar at the music launch of film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Photo: PTI 8/10 Milkha Singh unveils his wax statue at a function in Chandigarh. The statue was to be displayed at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in New Delhi. Photo: PTI 9/10 A proud Milkha Singh being congratulated by Somblingo (The Philippines) (on the left) who finished second and A. R. Bin Ahmad (Malaysia), the bronze medallist after the Indian had accounted for another record in the Asian Games at Tokyo on May 28, 1958, this time breezing past the tape in 47 seconds in the 400m dash. Photo: The Hindu 10/10