India vs China, Thomas Cup 2024 quarterfinal: Preview, when and where to watch, live streaming info, squad

India vs China, Thomas Cup 2024 quarterfinal: Here is all you need to know as the Indian men’s team takes on China on May 2.

Published : May 02, 2024 09:29 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Prannoy H.S. celebrates after defeating Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting at Thomas Cup 2024.
India's Prannoy H.S. celebrates after defeating Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting at Thomas Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Prannoy H.S. celebrates after defeating Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting at Thomas Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

PREVIEW

Defending champion India lost 1-4 against Indonesia in its final group stage match after Dhruv Kapila and Sai Pratheek lost in straight games to Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin, 22-20, 21-11, in Chengdu, China.

India, having beaten England and Thailand in the group stage, has already qualified for the knockouts, but lost its chance to go top in Group C to Indonesia after losing the tie.

India will face Group A winner China in the quarterfinals. China thrashed Australia and Canada 5-0 each while it pipped South Korea 3-2 in its final group stage match.

RELATED | India vs Japan, Uber Cup 2024 quarterfinal

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics 2024: Sindhu, Prannoy amongst seven Indians in final qualification rankings list for badminton

Earlier, H. S. Prannoy gave India a positive start after beating Anthony Ginting 13-21, 21-12, 21-12 to take a 1-0 lead in the contest.

When and where to watch Thomas Cup 2024 quarterfinals?
India will face Group A winner China in the Thomas Cup quarterfinal on May 2 taking place in Chengdu, China.
The match is to begin at 2:30 PM IST.

But the results since were all disappointing in three losses. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost the men’s doubles 22-24, 24-22 and 21-19 to Muhammad Shohibul Fikri, Bagas Maulana while Lakshya Sen finished second-best in the the men’s singles against Jonatan Christie with a score 18-21, 21-16, 17-21.

In the final game, Kidambhi Srikanth lost 21-19, 22-24, 12-19 to Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo as India finished second in the group and qualified for the final eight.

India squad for Thomas Cup 2024:
Lakshya Sen, Srikanth Kidambi, Prannoy H. S.,Priyanshu Rajawat, Kiran George, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Arjun M. R., Dhruv Kapila, K. Sai Pratheek
Live streaming info-
The Thomas Cup 2024 matches will be available to stream on the BWF’s YouTube channel and can also be viewed on Sports19 TV channel.
JioCinema will also live stream the quarterfinal between India and China.

