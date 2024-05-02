India vs China, Thomas Cup 2024 quarterfinal: Preview, when and where to watch, live streaming info, squad

PREVIEW
Defending champion India lost 1-4 against Indonesia in its final group stage match after Dhruv Kapila and Sai Pratheek lost in straight games to Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin, 22-20, 21-11, in Chengdu, China.
India, having beaten England and Thailand in the group stage, has already qualified for the knockouts, but lost its chance to go top in Group C to Indonesia after losing the tie.
India will face Group A winner China in the quarterfinals. China thrashed Australia and Canada 5-0 each while it pipped South Korea 3-2 in its final group stage match.
Earlier, H. S. Prannoy gave India a positive start after beating Anthony Ginting 13-21, 21-12, 21-12 to take a 1-0 lead in the contest.
When and where to watch Thomas Cup 2024 quarterfinals?
But the results since were all disappointing in three losses. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost the men’s doubles 22-24, 24-22 and 21-19 to Muhammad Shohibul Fikri, Bagas Maulana while Lakshya Sen finished second-best in the the men’s singles against Jonatan Christie with a score 18-21, 21-16, 17-21.
In the final game, Kidambhi Srikanth lost 21-19, 22-24, 12-19 to Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo as India finished second in the group and qualified for the final eight.
India squad for Thomas Cup 2024:
