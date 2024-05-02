India vs China, Thomas Cup 2024 quarterfinal: Preview, when and where to watch, live streaming info, squad

PREVIEW

Defending champion India lost 1-4 against Indonesia in its final group stage match after Dhruv Kapila and Sai Pratheek lost in straight games to Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin, 22-20, 21-11, in Chengdu, China.

India, having beaten England and Thailand in the group stage, has already qualified for the knockouts, but lost its chance to go top in Group C to Indonesia after losing the tie.

India will face Group A winner China in the quarterfinals. China thrashed Australia and Canada 5-0 each while it pipped South Korea 3-2 in its final group stage match.

Earlier, H. S. Prannoy gave India a positive start after beating Anthony Ginting 13-21, 21-12, 21-12 to take a 1-0 lead in the contest.

When and where to watch Thomas Cup 2024 quarterfinals? India will face Group A winner China in the Thomas Cup quarterfinal on May 2 taking place in Chengdu, China. The match is to begin at 2:30 PM IST.

But the results since were all disappointing in three losses. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost the men’s doubles 22-24, 24-22 and 21-19 to Muhammad Shohibul Fikri, Bagas Maulana while Lakshya Sen finished second-best in the the men’s singles against Jonatan Christie with a score 18-21, 21-16, 17-21.

In the final game, Kidambhi Srikanth lost 21-19, 22-24, 12-19 to Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo as India finished second in the group and qualified for the final eight.

India squad for Thomas Cup 2024: Lakshya Sen, Srikanth Kidambi, Prannoy H. S.,Priyanshu Rajawat, Kiran George, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Arjun M. R., Dhruv Kapila, K. Sai Pratheek