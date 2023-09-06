MagazineBuy Print

Sreeshankar to skip Diamond League Final to focus on Asian Games

Olympic and World champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and 3000m steeple chaser Avinash Sable are the other two who have qualified for the Diamond Final which will be held on September 16 and 17.

Published : Sep 06, 2023 19:29 IST , KOCHI - 3 MINS READ

Stan Rayan
Murali Sreeshankar, of India, makes an attempt in the Men’s long jump qualification during the World Athletics Championships.
Murali Sreeshankar, of India, makes an attempt in the Men’s long jump qualification during the World Athletics Championships. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Murali Sreeshankar, of India, makes an attempt in the Men's long jump qualification during the World Athletics Championships.

After the recent World Championships in Budapest which did not go according to plan, long jumper M. Sreeshankar has decided to skip next week’s Diamond League Final in Eugene and focus on the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

The top six in field events qualify for the Diamond League Final at the end of athletics’ premier one-day series and Sreeshankar, who finished third in his event, has made the cut for Eugene, becoming the first Indian long jumper to do so. But he has now decided not to travel for the competition.

RELATED | Tajinderpal Singh Toor confident of defending Asian Games shot put gold

“I have my event on September 29 th (qualification round) and October 1 (final) at the Asian Games. If I go to the US travelling some 15 hours, compete for a day and then fly back to India and then travel again to China for the Asiad, that will be too much for my body,” said Sreeshankar, in a chat with The Hindu from Palakkad, on Wednesday.

“Also the time difference...so I decided not to do the Diamond League Final. There is a 12-day gap between the Diamond Final and the Asian Games. That will be too hectic and the Asiad long jump competition will also be a strong one too.

“And with all the travelling, our training will not happen properly. And my body will not recover from the jet lag,” said the 24-year-old Asian silver medallist.

Olympic and World champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and 3000m steeple chaser Avinash Sable are the other two who have qualified for the Diamond Final which will be held on September 16 and 17.

Sreeshankar (personal best 8.41m) failed to enter the final at the World Championships after a disappointing 7.74m in the qualification round.

India’s Sreeshankar in action during World Championship qualification
India’s Sreeshankar in action during World Championship qualification | Photo Credit: FABRIZIO BENSCH/REUTERS
lightbox-info

India's Sreeshankar in action during World Championship qualification

“Preparation-wise, my warm-up, everything was perfect. And when I took the trial jump, it was a very good jump. So I thought it would be a good day and qualification would be easy,” said Sreeshankar, also the Commonwealth Games silver medallist.

“But my jumps came some 30 to 40 minutes after that. And when I took my approach for the jump, I felt my muscles tighten suddenly. I thought I’d take my first as a safe jump but I lost my rhythm completely and it was nearly 50cm from the take-off point. And in my last jump, I slipped from the take-off board and landed awkwardly.”

From Budapest he flew to Zurich for the Weltklasse meet and it was a much-needed trip.

“You’re in good form and something of this sort happens...that’s why I wanted to do the Zurich Diamond League, to shake off the feeling,” he said.

The 7.99m jump and fifth place in Zurich offered Sreeshankar much relief. And a lot of confidence for the Asiad in China.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

