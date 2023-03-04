Athletics

Nafissatou Thiam breaks world indoor pentathlon record in Istanbul

Thiam beat Poland’s Adrianna Sulek, silver medallist, who with 5,014 points also surpassed the previous world record set in 2012 by Ukraine’s Nataliya Dobrinska (5,013 points).

Reuters
04 March, 2023 08:51 IST
04 March, 2023 08:51 IST
Belgium’s Nafissatou Thiam competes in the women’s pentathlon 800 metres during The European Indoor Athletics Championships at The Atakoy Athletics Arena in Istanbul on March 3, 2023. 

Belgium’s Nafissatou Thiam competes in the women’s pentathlon 800 metres during The European Indoor Athletics Championships at The Atakoy Athletics Arena in Istanbul on March 3, 2023.  | Photo Credit: AFP

Thiam beat Poland’s Adrianna Sulek, silver medallist, who with 5,014 points also surpassed the previous world record set in 2012 by Ukraine’s Nataliya Dobrinska (5,013 points).

Belgium’s Nafissatou Thiam, double Olympic heptathlon champion, broke the pentathlon world record with 5,055 points at the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Istanbul, Turkey on Friday.

Thiam beat Poland’s Adrianna Sulek, silver medallist, who with 5,014 points also surpassed the previous world record set in 2012 by Ukraine’s Nataliya Dobrinska (5,013 points).

Also Read | Fewer strides, clearer mind: How Jeswin Aldrin smashed long jump National Record

After running 8.23 in the 60 meters hurdles and clearing 1.92m in the high jump, Thiam achieved a personal best of 15.54m in the shot put and jumped 6.59m in the long jump.

In the 800 metres, the 28-years-old athlete clocked a time of 2:13.60, which meant she broke the record with her tally totalling 5,055 points.

Noor Vidts joined her Belgian teammate on the podium, claiming bronze with a score of 4,823.

Read more stories on Athletics.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

Meet Sreeshankar, one of India’s medal prospects at the Worlds and CWG 2022

Meet Avinash Sable, one of India’s medal prospects at the Worlds and Birmingham 2022

Slide shows

Remembering Milkha Singh, the 'Flying Sikh'

Asian Games glitter, Olympic dreams

IAAF World Championships 2019: Record-breaking athletes in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us