National junior athletics championships: Ankita betters Sunita Rani’s mark

Uttarakhand’s Ankita Dhyani broke Sunita Rani’s under-20 women’s 5000m National record, clocking 16:21.19s in the 36th National junior athletics championships which began at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday.

Karnataka’s Pavana Nagaraj, daughter of national record holder Sahana Kumari, raised the under-16 high jump National record by four centimetres to 1.73m. Elsewhere, UP’s Anurag Singh Kaler (Uttar Pradesh) bettered the under-16 boys’ shot put National record with a 20.16 effort.

Also catching the eye was Kerala’s Ancy Sojan who won the under-20 women’s long jump with a 6.20m effort. The five-day meet has attracted over 1600 athletes.