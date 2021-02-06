Athletics

National junior athletics championships: Ankita betters Sunita Rani’s mark

Meanwhile, Karnataka’s Pavana Nagaraj, daughter of national record holder Sahana Kumari, raised the under-16 high jump National record by four centimetres to 1.73m.

Stan Rayan
GUWAHATI 06 February, 2021 21:44 IST

Pavana Nagaraj broke the under-16 girls national record in the National junior athletics championships in Guwahati on Saturday.   -  SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Stan Rayan
GUWAHATI 06 February, 2021 21:44 IST

Uttarakhand’s Ankita Dhyani broke Sunita Rani’s under-20 women’s 5000m National record, clocking 16:21.19s in the 36th National junior athletics championships which began at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday.

Lessons from Canada for India on how to handle dope-testing  

Karnataka’s Pavana Nagaraj, daughter of national record holder Sahana Kumari, raised the under-16 high jump National record by four centimetres to 1.73m. Elsewhere, UP’s Anurag Singh Kaler (Uttar Pradesh) bettered the under-16 boys’ shot put National record with a 20.16 effort.

Also catching the eye was Kerala’s Ancy Sojan who won the under-20 women’s long jump with a 6.20m effort. The five-day meet has attracted over 1600 athletes.

The results:

Boys: Under-20: 10,000m: 1. M. Sathish Kumar (TN) 29:50.69s, 2. Prince Nagar (Har) 30:52.54, 3. Amaresh Kumar (Del) 30:59.88. Long jump: 1. Jeswin Aldrin (TN) 7.47m, 2. Bhupender Singh (Har) 7.37, 3. Aditya Kumar Singh (MP) 7.35. Javelin throw: 1. Rohit Yadav (UP) 77.86m, 2. Yashvir Singh (Har) 77.15, Nandkishor Singh (UP) 72.06.

Under-18: Javelin throw: 1. Vivek Kumar (MP) 72.83m, 2. Utsav Tanwar (Raj) 67.75, 3. Izhar Ahmad (UP) 67.65.

Under-16: Shot put: 1. Anurag Singh Kaler (UP) 20.16m NR, OR 18.05m, Adhish Ghildiyal, 2017), 2. Nikhlesh (Haryana) 19.13, 3. Mohammed Mohsin (Tel) 16.36. Discus throw: 1. Ram Narayan (Del) 53.17m, 2. Raman (Har) 51.91, 3. Avadhut Kumar (Mah) 49.77.

Girls: Under 20: 5000m: 1. Ankita Dhyani (Utk) 16:21.19s NR, OR 16:21.59, Sunita Rani, Catania, 1997), 2. Chatru Gumnaram (Raj) 16:54.59, 3. Rebi Pal (UP) 17:34.39. Long Jump: 1. Ancy Sojan (Ker) 6.20m, 2. Manisha Merel (Odi) 5.63, 3. Tanushree Porel (WB) 5.60.

Under-18: Long Jump: 1. Agasara Nandini (Tel) 5.80m, 2. Lakshmi Gemmela (AP) 1.38, 3. M. Kayva Manoharan (TN) 5.33.

Under-16: High jump: 1. Pavana Nagaraj (Kar) 1.73m NR, OR 1.69m, Kavya Muthanna, 2003), 2. Mohur Mukherjee (WB) 1.71, 3. Bidisha Kundu (WB) 1.63. Long Jump: 1. Sabita Toppo (Odi) 5.59m, 2. E.S. Sivapriya (Ker) 5.45, 3. Neha Parvin (WB) 5.42. Shot Put: 1. Rubasri Krishnamoorthi (TN) 14.35m, 2. V. Madhumitha (TN) 13.98, 3. Gurleen Kaur (Pun) 13.71.