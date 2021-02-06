More Sports Athletics Athletics National junior athletics championships: Ankita betters Sunita Rani’s mark Meanwhile, Karnataka’s Pavana Nagaraj, daughter of national record holder Sahana Kumari, raised the under-16 high jump National record by four centimetres to 1.73m. Stan Rayan GUWAHATI 06 February, 2021 21:44 IST Pavana Nagaraj broke the under-16 girls national record in the National junior athletics championships in Guwahati on Saturday. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Stan Rayan GUWAHATI 06 February, 2021 21:44 IST Uttarakhand’s Ankita Dhyani broke Sunita Rani’s under-20 women’s 5000m National record, clocking 16:21.19s in the 36th National junior athletics championships which began at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday. Lessons from Canada for India on how to handle dope-testing Karnataka’s Pavana Nagaraj, daughter of national record holder Sahana Kumari, raised the under-16 high jump National record by four centimetres to 1.73m. Elsewhere, UP’s Anurag Singh Kaler (Uttar Pradesh) bettered the under-16 boys’ shot put National record with a 20.16 effort.Also catching the eye was Kerala’s Ancy Sojan who won the under-20 women’s long jump with a 6.20m effort. The five-day meet has attracted over 1600 athletes.The results: Boys: Under-20: 10,000m: 1. M. Sathish Kumar (TN) 29:50.69s, 2. Prince Nagar (Har) 30:52.54, 3. Amaresh Kumar (Del) 30:59.88. Long jump: 1. Jeswin Aldrin (TN) 7.47m, 2. Bhupender Singh (Har) 7.37, 3. Aditya Kumar Singh (MP) 7.35. Javelin throw: 1. Rohit Yadav (UP) 77.86m, 2. Yashvir Singh (Har) 77.15, Nandkishor Singh (UP) 72.06.Under-18: Javelin throw: 1. Vivek Kumar (MP) 72.83m, 2. Utsav Tanwar (Raj) 67.75, 3. Izhar Ahmad (UP) 67.65.Under-16: Shot put: 1. Anurag Singh Kaler (UP) 20.16m NR, OR 18.05m, Adhish Ghildiyal, 2017), 2. Nikhlesh (Haryana) 19.13, 3. Mohammed Mohsin (Tel) 16.36. Discus throw: 1. Ram Narayan (Del) 53.17m, 2. Raman (Har) 51.91, 3. Avadhut Kumar (Mah) 49.77.Girls: Under 20: 5000m: 1. Ankita Dhyani (Utk) 16:21.19s NR, OR 16:21.59, Sunita Rani, Catania, 1997), 2. Chatru Gumnaram (Raj) 16:54.59, 3. Rebi Pal (UP) 17:34.39. Long Jump: 1. Ancy Sojan (Ker) 6.20m, 2. Manisha Merel (Odi) 5.63, 3. Tanushree Porel (WB) 5.60.Under-18: Long Jump: 1. Agasara Nandini (Tel) 5.80m, 2. Lakshmi Gemmela (AP) 1.38, 3. M. Kayva Manoharan (TN) 5.33.Under-16: High jump: 1. Pavana Nagaraj (Kar) 1.73m NR, OR 1.69m, Kavya Muthanna, 2003), 2. Mohur Mukherjee (WB) 1.71, 3. Bidisha Kundu (WB) 1.63. Long Jump: 1. Sabita Toppo (Odi) 5.59m, 2. E.S. Sivapriya (Ker) 5.45, 3. Neha Parvin (WB) 5.42. Shot Put: 1. Rubasri Krishnamoorthi (TN) 14.35m, 2. V. Madhumitha (TN) 13.98, 3. Gurleen Kaur (Pun) 13.71. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.