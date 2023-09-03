Indian athletes who have qualified for Diamond League Final 2023

Neeraj Chopra, Avinash Sable and M. Sreeshankar have qualified for the Diamond League Final to be held in Eugene, USA, on September 16-17.

How Points System in Diamond League works

Diamond League is a series of 14 meetings from May to September in which the male and female athletes compete in 16 disciplines.

In every discipline at every meeting, athletes are awarded 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2 or 1 points for positions one to eight, respectively.

As per the official website, at the end of 13 meetings, “The top six in the field events, top eight for 100m-800m and the top ten for 1500m and long distance events will qualify for the Final. In case of a tie, the athlete with the best legal performance of the season is ranked higher.”

How Neeraj Chopra qualified for Diamond League Final

Chopra is the reigning Olympic, world and Diamond League champion in men’s javelin throw. The 25-year-old competed in Doha, Lausanne and Zurich while skipping the Monaco leg due to a groin injury. He won the meetings in Doha and Lausanne and finished second in Zurich, collecting a total of 23 points to finish third behind Germany’s Julian Weber Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch in the final standings.

Here are the top six athletes who will compete in the Javelin Throw event at Diamond League Final: Jakub Vadlejch (Czech Republic) - 29 points Julian Weber (Germany) - 25 points Neeraj Chopra (India) - 23 points Anderson Peters (Grenada) - 18 points Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago) - 11 points Oliver Helander (Finland) - 10 points

How M. Sreeshankar qualified for Diamond League Final

Long jumper M. Sreeshankar made his Diamond League debut this season. The Commonwealth Games silver medallist finished third in Paris, fifth in Lausanne and fifth in Zurich while skipping the Oslo leg. The Indian collected 14 points to finish third in the overall standings behind Olympic and world champion Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece and Switzerland’s Simon Ehammer.

Here are the top six athletes who will compete in the Men’s Long Jump Final event at Diamond League Final: Miltiadis Tentoglou (Greece) - 29 points Simon Ehammer (Switzerland) - 23 points M. Sreeshankar (India) - 14 points Tajay Gayle (Jamaica) - 10 points LaQuan Nairn (Bahamas) - 8 points Marquis Dendy (USA) - 7 points

How Avinash Sable qualified for Diamond League Final

Sable made his Diamond League debut last year in Rabat and finished fifth. This season, the Commonwealth Games silver medallist competed in three of the six meetings which featured the men’s 3000m steeplechase event. Sable, who holds the national record of 8:11.20s, finished fifth in Stockholm, sixth in Silesia and fifth in Xiamen - collecting a total of 11 points and clinching sixth position in the final standings.