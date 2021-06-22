Neeraj Chopra wins Karlstad GP despite mediocre throw

Asian Games champion Neeraj Chopra won the javelin throw gold at the Karlstad Grand Prix, a World Athletics Continental Tour bronze event, at Karlstad, Sweden, on Tuesday.

But Chopra, the top star at Karlstad with a personal best of 88.07m which came in Patiala in March, had a mediocre series and won the title with a best of 80.96m which came in his second throw. He opened with 79.07 and his series included three fouls (third, fourth and fifth). He appeared off-colour and his last throw was just 77.48.

The conditions were not good, explained Manisha Malhotra, JSW Sports' head of sports excellence, told Sportstar from Karlstad.

“It's 13 degrees, rain and wind...so very difficult conditions,” she said.

Sweden's Sindri Gudmundsson was second with 76.39m.

This was Chopra's second international meet this year. The 23-year-old had thrown 83.18m in his international season-opener in Lisbon a few days ago.

Chopra will next be in action at the Kuortane GP in Finland.