When does Neeraj Chopra compete in javelin throw at World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest?

Last year, Neeraj Chopra joined long jumper Anju Bobby George (bronze in 2003) as the only Indian athletes to have won medals at the World Championships by clinching silver in men’s javelin throw in Eugene, Oregon.

Published : Aug 24, 2023 12:13 IST , CHENNAI - 4 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Neeraj Chopra in action during the men’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon on July 23, 2022.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Neeraj Chopra in action during the men’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon on July 23, 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Neeraj Chopra in action during the men’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon on July 23, 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Neeraj Chopra, Olympic champion in men’s javelin throw, will begin his quest for a maiden world title at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, when the qualification round takes place on Friday. The final is set to be held on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Neeraj created history by becoming the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal in track and field events during the Tokyo Olympics. Last year, he joined long jumper Anju Bobby George (bronze in 2003) as the only Indian athletes to have won medals at the World Championships by clinching silver in Eugene, Oregon.

READ - World Athletics Championships: Jeswin Aldrin’s road to Budapest final - a special bib, nerves of steel and staying in the present

Neeraj is also the reigning Diamond League champion and the Asian Games gold medallist.

When is the men’s javelin throw event at World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest?

Here’s the schedule for men’s javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest:

Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification Group A - August 25 - 1:40PM IST

ALSO READ - World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in men’s javelin throw

Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification Group B - August 25 - 3:15PM IST

Men’s Javelin Throw Final - August 27 - 11:45PM IST

Neeraj, along with compatriot D.P. Manu, will be in action in Group A while another Indian - Kishore Jena - will compete in Group B during the qualification round on Friday.

Where to watch the World Athletics Championships 2023 in India?
The World Athletics Championships 2023 is being live streamed in India on Jio Cinema from August 19 to 27.

What is the qualification criteria for men’s javelin throw final at World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest?

At the end of the qualification round in the men’s javelin throw, athletes who either cross the mark of 83m or finish in Top 12 overall in the field of 37 participants will progress to Sunday’s final.

What happened at men’s javelin throw final at World Athletics Championships 2022 in Eugene?

Grenada’s Anderson Peters successfully defended his title in the men’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Eugene with a massive effort of 90.54m, one of his three throws above the 90m-mark in the final.

Neeraj grabbed silver medal with a throw of 88.13m, his fourth-round attempt, while Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch took bronze with 88.09m

Rohit Yadav, another Indian, finished 10th with 78.72m.

How has Neeraj Chopra performed so far in the 2023 season?

Although Neeraj doesn’t have the biggest throw of the year—his 88.07m throw at the Doha Diamond League takes him third on the top list for the season—he has beaten both Vadlejch and Julian Weber, who are first (89.51m) and second (88.72m) on the top lists. Neeraj had a bit of an injury scare following the Doha Diamond League but bounced back strongly with an 87.66m throw that saw him win the Lausanne Diamond League in June.

While Neeraj will be looking to win his first ever World Championship gold, he will want to keep a wary eye out on the rest of the field. The 2023 season has been surprisingly subdued, with not a single throw over 90m so far. The big throws might come out at the World Championships, which would be as good a place as any for Neeraj to get into the 90m club as well.

What is the world record, the world championships record and the Asian record in men’s javelin throw?

The world record and the world championships record in men’s javelin throw both belong to Czech Republic’s Jan Zelezny. He set the world record of 98.48m during a meet in Jena, Germany, on May 25, 1996.

Zelezny’s world championship record came during the 2001 edition in Edmonton, Canada. when he registered a throw of 92.80m in the second round in the final.

The all-time Asian record in this event belongs to Chao-Tsun Cheng of Chinese Taipei. He won gold at the World University Games in 2017 in front of his home crowd with a throw of 91.36m.

Neeraj Chopra - Career Graph
Personal Best
89.94m - Stockholm Diamond League in 2022
Season’s Best
88.07m - Doha Diamond League
Achievements
2022 Zurich Diamond League Finals - Champion (88.44m)
2022 Eugene World Championships - Silver Medal (88.13m)
2020 Tokyo Olympics - Gold Medal (87.58m)
2018 Jakarta Asian Games - Gold Medal (88.06m)
2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games - Gold Medal (86.47m)
2017 Bhubaneswar Asian Championships - Gold Medal (85.23m)
2016 Bydgoszcz World Junior Championships - Gold Medal (86.48m)

Related Topics

World Athletics Championships 2023 /

World Athletics Championships /

Neeraj Chopra /

Jakub Vadlejch /

Anderson Peters /

Julian Weber

