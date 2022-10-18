Athletics

Neeraj revisits Tokyo Olympic Stadium where he created history

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra revisited the National Stadium in Tokyo where he had scripted history by winning javelin throw gold last year.

PTI
18 October, 2022 11:10 IST
18 October, 2022 11:10 IST
Neeraj Chopra of India gestures during the “Thank you Tokyo!” Tokyo 2020 Games One Year Anniversary Event.

Neeraj Chopra of India gestures during the “Thank you Tokyo!” Tokyo 2020 Games One Year Anniversary Event. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra revisited the National Stadium in Tokyo where he had scripted history by winning javelin throw gold last year.

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra revisited the National Stadium in Tokyo where he had scripted history by winning javelin throw gold last year.

The 24 year-old Chopra was in the Japanese capital to attend the ‘Thank You Tokyo!’ event, organised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in collaboration with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Japanese Olympic Committee.

Neeraj Chopra of India in action during the “Thank you Tokyo!” Tokyo 2020 Games One Year Anniversary Event.

Neeraj Chopra of India in action during the “Thank you Tokyo!” Tokyo 2020 Games One Year Anniversary Event. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The event also gave Chopra the opportunity to experience the runway of the National Stadium and hurl a javelin again, just like he did on August 4 last year to win India their first-ever Olympic medal in athletics, according Olympics.com.

“Had a great time at the Tokyo 2020 Commemoration Ceremony today, and it was a special feeling being back at the stadium where it all changed for me. Thank you!” Neeraj Chopra wrote on his social media handle.

In another tweet shared by Inspire Institute of Sport, Chopra was seen as imparting knowledge about the sport to a young kid.

Read more stories on Athletics.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

Meet Sreeshankar, one of India’s medal prospects at the Worlds and CWG 2022

Meet Avinash Sable, one of India’s medal prospects at the Worlds and Birmingham 2022

Slide shows

Remembering Milkha Singh, the 'Flying Sikh'

Asian Games glitter, Olympic dreams

IAAF World Championships 2019: Record-breaking athletes in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us